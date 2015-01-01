पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:दिल्ली में सरकारी नौकरी लगाने के नाम पर जानकार ने ही युवक से ठगे साढ़े 5 लाख

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • आरोपी ने युवक को सरकारी नौकरी का लेटर तक दिया था

नरेला इलाके में सरकारी नौकरी दिलवाने के नाम पर एक जानकार ने ही 5.50 लाख रुपए ठग लिए। पीड़ित को आरोपी ने सरकारी नौकरी का लेटर तक दिया था, जो बाद में फर्जी निकाला। पुलिस ने पीड़ित के बयान पर आरोपी के खिलाफ एफआईआर कर जांच शुरू कर दी है।

उसके फोन नंबर लेकर उसके ठिकानों पर छापेमारी करने की कोशिश की जा रही है। जानकारी के मुताबिक शिकायतकर्ता सफी आलम ने पुलिस को बताया कि 2015 में उसकी दोस्त के रिश्तेदार मनोज कुमार चौहान से जान पहचान हुई थी। जिसने खुद को क्राइम ब्रांच का कर्मचारी बताया था। उसने बताया था कि उसने कई लोगों की सरकारी विभागों में नौकरी लगवाई है। सफी ने भी उसको अपने बारे में बताया।

मनोज ने उसको कृषि विभाग के एलडीसी पद पर नौकरी लगवाने का आश्वासन दी। जिसके लिए उसने 4.50 लाख रुपए मांगे। मनोज ने अपने कुछ साथियों से भी मिलवाया। जिनके बारे में बताया कि उनकी भी नौकरी उसी ने लगवाई थी। सफी और उसके परिवार को विश्वास में ले लिया।

शुरूआत में पहले एक लाख रुपए लिए। फिर उसका लोन भी करवा दिया। बाद में 4 लाख रुपए उसको नकद दे दिए। 11 नवंबर 2015 को मनोज ने उसको कृषि भवन बुलाया। वहां पर उसको एक फॉर्म भरा गया। जीटीबी अस्पताल में उसका एक डाक्टर ने मेडिकल किया।

जबकि कृषि भवन में बाद में बुलाकर उसका इंटरव्यू करवाया। जब मनोज से पूछा किस तरह से भर्ती हो रही है। उसने बताया कि डिपार्टमेंटल भर्ती होती है जो चुपचाप होती है। उसने अपना एक सीबीआई का कार्ड भी दिखाया।

