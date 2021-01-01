पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आर्थिक समीक्षा:अगले साल 11 फीसदी होगी देश की विकास दर, जीडीपी 15.4% दर से बढ़ने की संभावना

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
  • सरकार ने जारी किए अर्थव्यवस्था से जुड़े अपने अनुमान
  • कृषि एकमात्र ऐसा सेक्टर रहा है, जिसमें पॉजिटिव ग्रोथ देखने को मिली है

इस साल देश की जीडीपी में 7.7 फीसदी की गिरावट देखने को मिलेगी। हालांकि, अगले ही साल आर्थिक वृद्धि दर 11 फीसदी के स्तर पर पहुंचेगी, जो सबसे उच्च स्तर होगा। शुक्रवार को संसद में पेश किए गए वर्ष 2020-21 के आर्थिक सर्वेक्षण में सरकार ने यह अनुमान जताए हैं।

आर्थिक सर्वेक्षण में कहा गया है कि कृषि क्षेत्र में वृद्धि जारी है, जबकि कोविड-19 को रोकने के लिए लगाए गए लॉकडाउन के चलते सेवा, विनिर्माण और निर्माण क्षेत्र सबसे अधिक प्रभावित हुए। महामारी के चलते 2020-21 में अनुमानित 7.7 प्रतिशत संकुचन के बाद भारत का वास्तविक सकल घरेलू उत्पाद 2021-22 में 11.0 प्रतिशत और वर्तमान बाजार मूल्य पर जीडीपी 15.4 फीसदी की दर से बढ़ने का अनुमान है।

वैक्सीन बनने और आर्थिक गतिविधियों के सामान्य होने के साथ ही ये अनुमान बढ़ भी सकते हैं। सर्वेक्षण में कहा गया है कि आर्थिक सुधारों के चलते आपूर्ति पक्ष में तेजी, इन्फ्रास्ट्रक्चर में निवेश बढ़ाने, पीएलआई स्कीम से विनिर्माण क्षेत्र को बढ़ावा देने, सेवा क्षेत्र में बढ़ोतरी से आर्थिक वृद्धि को समर्थन मिलेगा।

आर्थिक सर्वेक्षण के मुताबिक, कृषि एकमात्र ऐसा सेक्टर रहा है, जिसमें पॉजिटिव ग्रोथ देखने को मिली है। कृषि की विकास दर इस साल 3.4 फीसदी रहने का अनुमान है। वहीं, उद्योग और सेवा क्षेत्र में क्रमशः 9.6 फीसदी और 8.8 फीसदी की कमी आने का अनुमान है।

इस साल जीडीपी में 7.7% की गिरावट का अनुमान

आर्थिक समीक्षा में स्वास्थ्य पर सरकारी खर्च वर्तमान के जीडीपी के 1% से बढ़ाकर 2.5-3 फीसदी करने सिफारिश की गई है। इसमें कहा गया है कि इससे स्वास्थ्य पर लोगों की जेब से होने वाला खर्च वर्तमान के 65 से घटकर 35 % हो जाएगा।
प्रत्यक्ष करों में कमी से खजाना खाली
समीक्षा में कहा गया है कि 2020-21 के पहले आठ महीनों के दौरान कुल टैक्स आय 10.26 लाख करोड़ रुपए रही, बजट अनुमान से 42% और पिछले साल की इसी अवधि की तुलना में 12.6 फीसदी कम है। इस गिरावट का कारण उत्पाद शुल्क को छोड़कर सभी प्रत्यक्ष करों और प्रमुख अप्रत्यक्ष करों में गिरावट आना है।

कर संग्रह में आई कुल कमी में 92 फीसदी प्रत्यक्ष करों की वजह से है। टैक्स आय में कुल 1.48 लाख करोड़ रुपए की कमी आई है, इसमें से 1 लाख करोड़ रुपए की कमी काॅरपोरेट टैक्स की वजह से और 30 हजार करोड़ की कमी आयकर की वजह से आई है।

7258 रु. कम हुई प्रति व्यक्ति आय

मद 2019-20 2020-21 जीडीपी (करेंट प्राइस) 203.4 लाख 194.8 लाख करोड़ रु करोड़ रु प्रति व्यक्ति आय 134226 126968 विकास दर 4.2% -7.7% राजकोषीय घाटा 4.6% 3.5%

2019-20 2020-21

  • समीक्षा -7.7 11.0
  • आईएमएफ -8.0 11.5
  • आरबीआई -7.5 --

वास्तविक सकल घरेलू उत्पाद 11.0 फीसदी बढ़ने का अनुमान है

