वैक्सीन अपडेट:स्वदेशी टीका "कोवैक्सीन' को तीसरे चरण में चाहिए 2000, मिले सिर्फ 200

नई दिल्ली44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • भारत बायोटेक को ट्रायल के लिए नहीं मिल रहे वॉलंटियर
  • दूसरे चरण में हमें 50 लोग चाहिए थे, तब 4000 लोग सामने आए

कोरोना से बचाव के लिए टीके के इंतजार के बीच परेशान करने वाली खबर है। आईसीएमआर के साथ मिलकर स्वदेशी कोरोना वैक्सीन बना रही फार्मा कंपनी भारत बायोटेक की “कोवैक्सीन’ को वॉलंटियर का अकाल पड़ रहा है। अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान(एम्स) ने बुधवार को बताया कि “कोवैक्सीन’ के तीसरे चरण के ट्रायल के लिए 70 से 80 फीसदी लोग मना कर रहे हैं।

डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि जब ट्रायल शुरू हुआ था, तो हमें 100 लोगों की जरूरत थी। तब 4500 लोगों ने फार्म भरा था। दूसरे चरण में हमें 50 लोग चाहिए थे, तब 4000 लोग सामने आए। अब तीसरे चरण के लिए हमें 1500 से 2000 वॉलंटियर की जरूरत है, जबकि इसके लिए महज 200 लोगों ने ही हामी भरी है। एम्स में सामुदायिक चिकित्सा विभाग के प्रोफेसर डॉ संजय राय ने कहा कि शायद ऐसा इसलिए हो रहा है कि लोग सोच रहे हैं कि अब तो सबके लिए टीका आ रहा है, तो हम वॉलंटियर क्यों बनें।

फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स को पहले फेज में दी जाएगी वैक्सीन : सत्येंद्र जैन

कोरोना फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स की लिस्ट में दिल्ली जल बोर्ड (डीजेबी) और बिजली विभाग के कर्मचारी भी शामिल हो गए। इस संबंध में दिल्ली सरकार ने डीजेबी और बिजली विभाग के कर्मचारियों को फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स की लिस्ट में जोड़ने के लिए आदेश जारी कर दिए है।

बुधवार को इस संबंध में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सत्येन्द्र जैन ने मीडिया से बात करते हुए कही। जैन ने कहा कि लॉकडाउन में जल बोर्ड और बिजली विभाग के कर्मचारी दिन रात लोगों की सेवा में लगे रहे। उनको दिल्ली सरकार ने फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स की लिस्ट में रखने के आदेश दे दिए है। जैन ने कहा कि फ्रंट लाइन वर्कर्स में पुलिस, सिविल डिफेंस,सफाई कर्मचारी को पहले से रखा गया है।

हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री विज की हालत स्थिर, अभी आईसीयू में रहेंगे

पीजीआई रोहतक से गुड़गांव के मेदांता अस्पताल में शिफ्ट किए गए गृह एवं स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज की हालत स्थिर बताई गई है। डॉक्टर्स का कहना है कि मंत्री विज के ऑक्सीजन लेवल को कंट्रोल कर लिया गया है। अभी उन्हें ऑक्सीजन सपोर्ट पर रखा गया है। उनके कई टेस्ट किए गए हैं, जिनमें उन्हें फेफड़ों में संक्रमण के अलावा मल्टी ऑर्गन डिस्टरबेंस की समस्या पाई गई है। उन्हें बुखार की भी शिकायत थी।

राजधानी में 1547 नए मरीज मिले, 32 मौत

नई दिल्ली|दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमण के मामले के साथ ही मौतों की संख्या में कमी आ रही है। बुधवार को दिल्ली सरकार के स्वास्थ्य विभाग की तरफ से जारी हेल्थ बुलेटिन के अनुसार पिछले 24 घंटे में 1547 नए मामले और 32 लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हुई है। वहीं, 2734 मरीज ठीक हुए है।

रिपोर्ट के अनुसार अब तक दिल्ली में 6,11,994 लोग संक्रमित हुए है। इनमें से 5,88,586 मरीज ठीक हुए है। अब तक कोरोना के कारण 10,147 लोगो की मौत हुई है।

