कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल:कोरोना जांच की रिपोर्ट दिखाना अनिवार्य, सभी सदस्य एक-एक सीट छोड़कर बैठेंगे

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के साथ विधानसभा का विशेष सत्र आज

दिल्ली विधानसभा का एक दिवसीय विशेष सत्र गुरुवार को कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के साथ आयोजित होगा। इसमें दिल्ली नगर निगम के 2400 करोड़ रुपए के कथित हेरफेर के मामले में चर्चा होगी। दिल्ली की सत्ता में बैठी आम आदमी पार्टी नॉर्थ दिल्ली नगर में 2400 करोड़ रुपए की हेराफेरी करने का आरोप लगा रही है। वहीं, निगम की सत्ता में बैठी भाजपा आरोपों को निराधार बता रही है।

ऐसे में सत्र में हंगामा होने के आसार है। विधानसभा सदस्यों को कोरोना जांच की रिपोर्ट दिखाना अनिवार्य है। सत्र से पहले भी विधानसभा परिसर में रैपिड एंटीजन जांच की सुविधा उपलब्ध होगी। ताकि कोई सदस्य किसी कारणवश जांच नहीं करा पाया है तो जांच कराकर रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आने पर सत्र में भाग ले सके। एक दिवसीय सत्र में विजिटर की अनुमति नहीं होगी। सभी सदस्य एक-एक सीट छोड़कर सदन में बैठेंगे।

रेन वॉटर हार्वेस्टिंग मुहिम की ‘30 दिन, 200 स्ट्रक्चर’ के लक्ष्य के साथ शुरू

नई दिल्ली. दिल्ली जल बोर्ड (डीजेबी) के उपाध्यक्ष राघव चड्ढा और दिल्ली जल बोर्ड की एडिशनल सीईओ ने बुधवार को सभी 42 जोनल रेवेन्यू ऑफिसर्स (जेडआरओ) के साथ एक अहम बैठक की और 30 दिन, 200 स्ट्रक्चर के लक्ष्य के साथ दिल्ली जल बोर्ड के रेन वॉटर हार्वेस्टिंग मुहिम की शुरुआत की।

इस बैठक में सभी 42 जोनल रेवेन्यू ऑफिसर्स को मुहिम की डेडलाइंस का सख्ती से पालन करने का निर्देश भी दिया गया। इस अवसर पर चड्ढा ने कहा कि, मैं दिल्ली को उस स्तर तक पहुंचाना चाहता हूं जहां दिल्ली के लोग अपने रेनवॉटर हार्वेस्टिंग स्ट्रक्चर दिखा कर गर्व महसूस करते हो। दिल्ली जल बोर्ड को अपनी मेहनत से इस लक्ष्य को हासिल करना है। मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के नेतृत्व में दिल्ली के हर नागरिक को सातों दिन 24 घंटे पानी मिलना चाहिए।

