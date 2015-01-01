पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम vs मेयर:जय प्रकाश ने कहा -निगमों का बकाया पैसे जबतक नहीं मिलता तब तक हम धरने पर बैठे रहेंगे

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विजय गोयल की समझाइश (फाइल फोटो)
  • तीनों महापौरों को समर्थन देने पहुंचे पूर्व मंत्री विजय गोयल
  • घर-घर जाकर भाजपा के 2400 करोड़ रुपए के घोटाले के बारे में बताएंगे: आप

फंड को लेकर तीनों महापौरों जय प्रकाश, अनामिका व निर्मल जैन का धरना प्रदर्शन मंगलवार को नौवें दिन भी जारी रहा। तीनों महापौरों को समर्थन देने के लिए पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री विजय गोयल साइकिल से धरना स्थल पर पहुंचे और तीनों महापौरों से मुलाकात कर उनको समर्थन दिया।

इसके साथ ही दिल्ली भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की अध्यक्ष योगिता सिंह और दिल्ली भाजपा मीडिया प्रमुख नवीन कुमार ने भी धरना स्थल पर पहुंच कर महापौरों से मुलाकात की। उत्तरी दिल्ली के महापौर जय प्रकाश ने कहा कि दिल्ली के तीनों महापौर लगातार 9 दिनों से मुख्यमंत्री से मिलने के लिए उनके आवास के बाहर धरना दे रहे हैं मगर उन्होंने एक बार भी दिल्ली के महापौरों से मिलने की कोशिश नहीं की।

उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली में लगातार सर्दी बढ़ रही है और दिल्ली के तीनों महापौर इस ठंड में तीनों निगमों का बकाया 13000 करोड रुपए की मांग को लेकर धरने पर बैठे है। उन्होंने कहा कि जब तक दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल तीनों निगमों का बकाया 13 हजार करोड रुपए नहीं देते हैं, तब तक हम लगातार उनके घर के बाहर धरने पर बैठे रहेंगे।

महापौर ने कहा कि उत्तरी दिल्ली नगर निगम के अंतर्गत 6 बड़े अस्पताल, 17 पॉलीक्लीनिक, 6 मातृत्व गृह, 30 औषधालय, 59 मातृत्व एवं बाल कल्याण केंद्र, 7 चेस्ट क्लीनिक, 11 चल स्वास्थ्य इकाई है। जिसमें डॉक्टर, नर्स, पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ व हजारों स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारी कार्यरत है।

उन्होंने कहा कि सभी डॉक्टरों, नर्सों व स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को जल्द वेतन नहीं दिया गया तो ये सभी हड़ताल पर जा सकते है और उसके लिए दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल जिम्मेदार होंगे।

दिल्ली विधानसभा का 2400 करोड़ के मामले में एक दिवसीय विशेष सत्र कल

दिल्ली नगर निगम को लेकर आम आदमी पार्टी और भाजपा के बीच लड़ाई तेज हो गई है। नॉर्थ एमसीडी के 2400 करोड़ रुपए के कथित हेराफेरी के मामले में दिल्ली विधानसभा का एक दिवसीय विशेष सत्र गुरुवार को बुलाया गया है। इस संबंध में उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने मंगलवार को ट्वीट कर जानकारी दी।

सिसोदिया ने ट्वीट किया कि एमसीडी में 2400 करोड़ रुपए की हेराफेरी पर दिल्ली विधानसभा का एक दिन का विशेष सत्र गुरुवार को आयोजित होगा। यह सत्र नगर निगम के कथित 2400 करोड़ रुपए की हेराफेरी पर होगा।

दरअसल नॉर्थ एमसीडी ने साउथ एमसीडी पर किराया की 2400 करोड़ रुपए की देनदारी को माफ कर बजट में शून्य बता दिया। इस पर आम आदमी पार्टी ने भाजपा नेताओं पर हेरफेर करने का आरोप लगाया है। एक दिवसीय सत्र में कथित हेराफेरी के मुद्दे पर चर्चा होगी। बता दें इस मामले में शहरी विकास मंत्री सत्येन्द्र जैन पहले ही जांच के आदेश भी दे चुके हैं।

होर्डिंग फाड़ने से घोटाले नहीं छुपेंगे : भारद्वाज
आम आदमी पार्टी के मुख्य प्रवक्ता एवं विधायक सौरभ भारद्वाज ने मंगलवार को कहा कि नॉर्थ एमसीडी में हुए 2400 करोड़ रुपए के घोटाले की होर्डिंग्स लगने से भाजपा घबरा गई है। एमसीडी के कर्मचारी उस होर्डिंग्स को फाड़ रहे हैं और पेड होर्डिंग्स लगाने वालों को नोटिस दिया जा रहा है।

भाजपा वाले इस गलतफहमी में है कि होर्डिंग्स फाड़ने से इनके घोटाले का दिल्ली वालों को पता नहीं चलेगा। आम आदमी पार्टी घर-घर जाकर भाजपा के घोटाले के बारे में बताएगी। भारद्वाज ने कहा कि कहा कि पिछले कई दिनों से मुख्यमंत्री आवास पर धरना दे रहे भाजपा नेता हताश हो चुके हैं।

केजरीवाल निगम के घोटाले को साबित करें या इस्तीफा दें : बिधूड़ी

नई दिल्ली | दिल्ली सरकार द्वारा नगर निगमों पर लगाए गए 2400 करोड़ रुपये के घोटाले के आरोपों को लेकर विधान सभा में नेता विपक्ष रामवीर सिंह बिधूड़ी ने नगर निगम में घोटाले के आरोप को निराधार बताते हुए मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल को दी सीबीआई से जांच कराने की चुनौती दी है।

बिधूड़ी ने कहा है कि यदि सीबीआई जांच में नगर निगमों में कोई गड़बड़ी नहीं पाई जाती है तो केजरीवाल अपने पद से इस्तीफा दें। बिधूड़ी ने इस मुद्दे पर आगामी 17 दिसंबर को दिल्ली विधानसभा का विशेष एक दिवसीय सत्र बुलाए जाने को लेकर तीखी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा कि दरअसल दिल्ली जल बोर्ड में 25 हजार करोड़ रुपये का घोटाला हुआ है।

विधानसभा में भाजपा विधायक दल इस मुद्दे को जोर शोर से उठाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि यह सरकार कोरोना महामारी से निपटने में पूरी तरह विफल साबित हुई है। यदि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के मार्गदर्शन में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने हस्तक्षेप नहीं किया होता तो दिल्ली में हालात बेकाबू हो सकते थे। उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली सरकार को अपनी इस नाकामी पर जवाब देना होगा।

