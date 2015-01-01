पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  JEE Main May Be Held More Than Two Times Next Year, Education Minister Said NEET 2021 Will Not Be Canceled

परीक्षा:जेईई मेन अगले साल दो से ज्यादा बार हा़े सकती है, शिक्षा मंत्री ने कहा- नीट-2021 रद्द नहीं होगी

नई दिल्ली2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • मंत्री के जवाब- बोझ कम करने के लिए सीबीएसई ने 30% सिलेबस कम किया

नई दिल्ली केंद्रीय शिक्षामंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल निशंक ने आगामी परीक्षाओं और उससे जुड़े सवालों पर शिक्षकों, अभिभावकों और छात्रों से ऑनलाइन चर्चा की। महामारी के कारण 2021 की परीक्षा रद्द होगी? इसके जवाब में उन्होंने कहा कि रद्द करने का सवाल ही नहीं उठता। नीट (राष्ट्रीय पात्रता सह प्रवेश परीक्षा-2021) होगी। मंत्रालय इसे ऑनलाइन मोड में कराने की संभावनाएं तलाश रहा है।

उन्होंने कहा कि महामारी के कारण छात्रों का शैक्षणिक तनाव बढ़ गया है। इसे कम करने के लिए इंजीनियरिंग के लिए होने वाली जेईई मेन (संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा-2021) अगले साल से दो से ज्यादा बार कराई जा सकती है। इसके पहले चरण की तारीखों का ऐलान जल्द करने का प्रयास होगा, ताकि छात्रों को तैयारी का समय मिल सके।

छात्र जिज्ञांश ने प्रश्न किया- क्या 12वीं की प्रायोगिक परीक्षा रद्द या स्थगित होगी? इस पर मंत्री ने कहा- यह परीक्षा स्कूल स्तर पर होती हैं। सुझावों के आधार पर फैसला करेंगे। सीबीएसई 10वीं 12वीं परीक्षाओं की तारीख काफी पहले जारी कर दी जाएंगी।

इनके लिए सीबीएसई ने 30 फीसदी सिलेबस कम किया। अच्छा लगा कि सीबीएसई ने मार्कशीट से फेल शब्द को हटा दिया है। शिक्षा विभाग सभी हित धारकों के साथ मिलकर उनकी चिंताओं का हल निकालने में लगा हुआ है।

