237 एकड़ भूमि में बनाए जाएंगे फ्लैट:दिल्ली के बेघरोंं के लिए 2025 तक 89 हजार फ्लैट बनाएगी केजरीवाल सरकार

नई दिल्ली40 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • तीन चरणों में 237 एकड़ भूमि में बनाए जाएंगे फ्लैट

दिल्ली सरकार दिल्ली के बेघर लोगों के लिए 2025 तक 89,400 फ्लैट बनाएगी। तीन चरणों में 237 एकड़ भूमि में बनाए जाएंगे फ्लैट, पहले चरण में 41,400, दूसरे चरण में 18,000 और तीसरे चरण में 30,000 फ्लैट्स का निर्माण होगा। पहले चरण में बनने वाले 41,400 फ्लैटों की अनुमानित लागत 3312 करोड़ रुपए , प्रत्येक फ्लैट पर करीब 8 लाख रुपए होगा खर्च होगा।

इसे लेकर दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री के अरविंद केजरीवाल ने अधिकारियों को तय समय सीमा के अंदर कंसल्टेंट नियुक्त करने समेत अन्य आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि तीनों चरणों में फ्लैट निर्माण का कार्य 2022 से 2025 तक पूरा करना है।

हमें प्रयास करना है कि इन फ्लैटों का निर्माण तय समय सीमा से पहले कर दिया जाए, ताकि बेघर लोगों को यथा शीघ्र राहत पहुंचाई जा सके।मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली में रह रहे बेघर लोगों को फ्लैट देने की योजना को मूर्त रूप देने के उद्देश्य से आज डूसिब के साथ अहम बैठक की।

घर बनवाने के लिए जमीन का लैंड यूज चेंज करवाएगी
डूसिब के अधिकारियों ने बताया कि दिल्ली सरकार के पास जो जमीन उपलब्ध है, अभी उस जमीन का लैड यूज दूसरी कटेगरी में है, इसलिए सरकार एमसीडी से पहले उस जमीन का लैंड यूज बदलवाएगी और इसके बाद इन फ्लैट्स का निर्माण कराएगी। डूसिब सदस्य बिपिन राय ने बताया कि बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि डूसिब की खाली भूमि पर ईडब्ल्यूएस फ्लैटों का निर्माण किया जाएगा।

पहले चरण में 41,400 ईडब्ल्यूएस फ्लैट बनाए जाएंगे। इसके लिए डूसिब के पास 221 एकड़ भूमि उपलब्ध है, जिसमें से वर्तमान में 115 एकड़ भूमि पर ईडब्ल्यूएस फ्लैटों का निर्माण करने के लिए विचार किया जा रहा है। सावधा घेरवा में भी 106 एकड़ जमीन है, जिसे बाद में ले लिया जाएगा।

यह भी निर्णय हुआ कि फ्लैटों के निर्माण के लिए जल्द से जल्द आर्किटेक्ट कंसल्टेंट की नियुक्ति की जाएगी। आर्किटेक्ट कंसल्टेंट की नियुक्ति अगले दो महीने में करने का निर्णय लिया गया है, ताकि योजना को गति दी जा सके। इसके बाद प्रस्तावित फ्लैटों की ले-आउट योजनाओं की स्वीकृति दी जाएगी।

