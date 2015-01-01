पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नियुक्ति:केजरीवाल ने कहा -सड़कों को यूरोपीय शहरों की तरह बनाने के लिए कंसल्टेंट नियुक्त

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अरविंद केजरीवाल (फाइल फोटो)
  • कंसल्टेंट को जल्द डिटेल बना कर सौंपने को कहा

दिल्ली की 540 किलोमीटर लंबी सड़क को यूरोपियन शहरों की तर्ज पर खूबसूरत बनाने को लेकर पीडब्ल्यूडी विभाग ने कंसल्टेंट नियुक्त कर दिया है। इसके साथ ही मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने लोकनिर्माण विभाग के मंत्री और अधिकारियों के साथ मंगलवार को प्रोजेक्ट की समीक्षा बैठक ली।

मुख्यमंत्री ने बताया कि कंसल्टेंट को जल्द से जल्द डिटेल प्लान बना कर सौंपने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इसके बाद टैंडर आदि की प्रक्रिया भी जल्द ही शुरू कर दी जाएगी। साथ ही फरवरी 2021 तक डीपीआर बना कर देने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

ताकि जून 2021 तक हर हाल में सड़कों को खूबसूरत बनाने का काम शुरू हो सके और 2023 की शुरूआत में इन सड़कों के सौंदर्यीकरण का कार्य पूरा करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। 540 किलोमीटर लंबी उन सड़कों का यूरोपियन तर्ज पर सौंदर्यीकरण किया जाना है, जिनकी चौड़ाई 100 फीट है।

बता दें मुख्यमंत्री ने नवंबर 2019 में लोक निर्माण विभाग के अधिकार क्षेत्र में आने वाली कुछ सड़कों को री-डिजाइन करने की मंजूरी दी थी। अभी पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तहत दिल्ली की 7 सड़कों को री-डिजाइन किया जाएगा।

री-हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम होगा, हरियाली बढ़ेगी
दिल्ली में सड़कों के री-डिजाइन के बाद फुटपाथ पर पेड़ लगाने के लिए जगह होगी और ग्रीन बेल्ट के लिए भी जगह होगी। ऑटो व ई-रिक्शा के लिए अलग से जगह और स्टैंड दिया जाएगा। सड़क के स्लोप व नालों को री-डिजाइन व री-कंस्ट्रक्ट किया जाएगा। नालों के अंदर री-हार्वेस्टिंग सिस्टम लगे होंगे।

सड़क के स्लोप को ठीक किया जाएगा, ताकि बारिश के पानी को जमीन में री-चार्ज किया जा सके। स्ट्रीट फर्नीचर लगेंगे, जंक्शन को ठीक किया जाएगा और सड़क पर कोई खुला स्पेस नहीं होगा। सड़क किनारे घास या पेड़ लगाया जाएगा और सड़कों को री-सर्फेस किया जाएगा।

री-डिजाइन सड़कों पर यह प्रमुख सुविधाएं होंगी

  • रिक्शा के लिए पार्किंग
  • पार्किंग के लिए स्थान चिंहित
  • ग्रीन बेल्ट
  • पब्लिक ओपन स्पेश
  • साइकिल लेन
  • पैदल पाथ लेन
  • सड़क की दीवारों पर विभिन्न तरह की डिजाइन का डिस्प्ले होगा।
  • सड़क के बगल में पार्क होगा तो उसे दीवार से ढका नहीं जाएगा, ताकि सड़क से पार्क की खूबसूरती दिखे।

री-डिजाइन से कई समस्याएं दूर होगी
सड़कों के री-डीजाइन करने से बाटल नेक खत्म होंगे। अभी कोई सड़क चार लेन से तीन लेन की हो जाती है या छह लेन से चार लेन की हो जाती है। इससे अचानक सड़क पर एक जगह वाहनों का दबाव बढ़ जाता है और जाम की स्थिति पैदा हो जाती है। सड़कों के री-डिजाइन के बाद यह समस्या खत्म हो जाएगी और सड़क एक समान चौड़ी दिखेगी, इससे जाम की समस्या खत्म हो जाएगी।

सड़क किनारे या आस-पास की सड़कों का स्पेस खत्म करके उस जगह का अच्छे से इस्तेमाल किया जाएगा। फुटपाथ, नान मोटर व्हीकल के लिए जगह बनाई जाएगी। कम से कम 5 फुट के फुटपाथ को बढ़ाकर अधिकतम 10 फुट का किया जाएगा। दिव्यांगों की सुविधा के मुताबिक फुटपाथ को डिजाइन किया जाएगा, ताकि सड़क एक जैसी दिखें और दिव्यांगों को परेशानी न हो।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें