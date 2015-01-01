पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सीएम के निर्देश:केजरीवाल ने कहा- झुग्गी में रह रहे लोगों के लिए बन चुके फ्लैट का आवंटन करे डूसिब

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • दसवें दिन तीनों महापौरों को समर्थन में पहुंचे सांसद गंभीर, हंसराज और लेखी

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने बुधवार को शहरी विकास मंत्री सत्येन्द्र जैन और डूसिब के अधिकारियों के साथ झुग्गी वासियों के लिए फ्लैट बनाने की योजना की समीक्षा बैठक की। सीएम ने डूसिब को निर्देश दिया कि अभी तक जितने फ्लैट बन चुके हैं, उन फ्लैट्स को पात्र झुग्गी में रह रहे लोगों को जल्द से जल्द आवंटित कर दिया जाए।

मुख्यमंत्री ने अधिकारियों को यह भी सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए कि झुग्गी में रहने वाले लोगों को हर हाल में पांच किलोमीटर के दायरे में ही फ्लैट बना कर दिए जाएं। यदि कहीं पर जमीन प्राप्त करने में अड़चन आ रही है, तो उन सभी बाधाओं को जल्द दूर किया जाए और जल्द से जल्द जमीन चयन की प्रक्रिया पूरी की जाए।

बता दें इससे पहले मुख्यमंत्री ने नवंबर माह में शहरी विकास मंत्री और डूसिब अधिकारियों के साथ समीक्षा बैठक की थी। बेघर लोगों के लिए तीन चरणों में 89,400 फ्लैट बनाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। यह फ्लैट 237 एकड़ भूमि में बनाए जाएंगे।

