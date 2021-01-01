पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डोर स्टेप डिलिवरी:केजरीवाल ने कहा -दिल्ली में मार्च से राशन की डोर स्टेप डिलिवरी शुरू होगी

नई दिल्ली
  • गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर मुख्यमंत्री ने संबोधित किया

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर दिल्ली सचिवालय में ध्वाजारोहण कर जनता को संबोधित किया। सोमवार का आयोजित कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि दिल्ली में मार्च से राशन की डोर स्टेप डिलिवरी शुरू होने जा रही है। लोगों को लंबी लाइनें लगाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी, सरकार उनके घर राशन भेजेगी।

कार्यक्रम में मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि मैं भगवान से प्रार्थना करता हूं कि पिछला साल जो महामारी का गुजरा, उस महामारी से सारी मानव जाति को मुक्ति मिले और यह साल फिर से हम लोग अपनी सामान्य जिंदगी शुरू कर सके। वैक्सीनेशन का कार्य शुरू हो चुका है।

मैं उम्मीद करता हूं कि इस वैक्सीन के आने से अब कोरोना महामारी से हम सब लोगों को मुक्ति मिलेगी और फिर से जिंदगी पटरी पर आएगी और फिर से हम सब लोग अपने परिवार के लिए, देश के लिए, दिल्ली के लिए, पूरी मुस्तैदी के साथ काम कर सकेंगे।

मुख्यमंत्री ने सरकार की उपलब्धियां भी गिनाई

झुग्गी वालों को भी मकान जल्द केजरीवाल ने कहा कि जल्द ही झुग्गी में रहने वाले लोगों को भी मकान मिलेगे। उन्होंने झुग्गी के लोगों से अपील की है कि वह फ्लैटों में जाने से इंकार न करें। झुग्गी की जिंदगी अच्छी नहीं है।

साल के अंत तक हेल्थ कार्ड
केजरीवाल ने कहा कि साल के अंत तक दिल्ली की जनता को हेल्थ कार्ड भी मिल सकेगा। इससे उनको इलाज में सुविधा होगी। कार्ड के अंदर ही सभी रिपोर्ट होगी। कॉल सेंटर से डॉक्टर से समय मिलेगा। जिससे अस्पतालों में लगने वाली लाइनों से छुटकारा मिल सकेगा।

38 लाख उपभोक्ताओं के बिल शून्य
केजरीवाल ने बताया कि दिल्ली में 52 लाख बिजली के घरेलू उपभोक्ता है। पिछले महीने 38 लाख परिवार के बिल शून्य आए है। 73 प्रतिशत दिल्ली के शून्य बिल आए है। दिल्ली में फ्री बिजली मिलती है और 24 घंटे मिलती है।

24 घंटे पानी की सुविधा भी जल्द
केजरीवाल ने कहा कि आने वाले दिनों में लोगों को मुफ्त में 24 घंटे पानी की सुविधा मिलेगी। दिल्ली में 25 लाख घरेलू उपभोक्ता है। इनमें से 14 लाख परिवार के पानी के बिल शून्य आए हैं। 56 प्रतिशत लोगों को फ्री पानी मिल रहा है।

कोरोना योद्धाओं का किया सम्मान
केजरीवाल ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में जान गंवाने वाले नौ कोरोना योद्धाओं के परिजनों को दिल्ली सरकार ने एक-एक करोड़ की राशि दी। इसके अलावा दिल्ली सरकार की योजना के तहत ड्यूटी पर जान गंवाने

वाले 19 पुलिस कर्मियों, 6 अग्निशमन विभाग के अधिकारियों व सेना के तीन जवानों के परिवारों को एक-एक करोड़ की सहायता राशि दी है।
दुनिया को दिया होम आइसोलेशन
केजरीवाल ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में दिल्ली ने देश व दुनिया को होम आइसोलेशन व प्लाज्मा थेरेपी दी। दिल्ली में 312425 मरीज हमारे होम आइसोलेशन के अंदर ठीक हो चुके हैं।

हर महीने 1 करोड़ को राशन दिया
केजरीवाल ने कहा कि कोरोना काल में लॉकडाउन के चलते हर महीने एक करोड़ लोगों को राशन दिया।

