प्रदूषण से बचने के लिए CM की अपील:केजरीवाल बोले- हम सभी दिल्लीवासी मिलकर दीपावली पर एक साथ लक्ष्मी पूजन करेंगे और पटाखे नहीं जलाएंगे

नई दिल्ली37 मिनट पहले
सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा- जब दिल्ली के सभी लोग एक ही स्वर में लक्ष्मी पूजन करेंगे, तो सभी का भला होगा।

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली में बढ़ते प्रदूषण के मद्देनजर इस बार दीपावली के पर्व पर पटाखे नहीं जलाने की अपील की है। मुख्यमंत्री ने कोरोना काल में प्रदूषण को सेहत के लिए काफी खतरनाक बताते हुए दिल्ली के दो करोड़ लोगों से किसी भी हालत में पटाखे नहीं जलाने की अपील की है। सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि इस बार दीपावली पर हम सभी दिल्लीवासी मिलकर एक साथ लक्ष्मी पूजन करेंगे। मैं अपने सभी मंत्रियों के साथ दीपावली (14 नवंबर) की शाम 7.39 बजे एक स्थान पर लक्ष्मी पूजन करूंगा, जिसका सीधा प्रसारण होगा।

सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिल्लीवासियों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि इस दौरान सभी लोग अपने घरों में टेलीविजन ऑन करके हमारे साथ मिलकर एक ही स्वर में लक्ष्मी पूजन करें। अगर दिल्ली के दो करोड़ लोग साथ मिल कर एक ही स्वर में लक्ष्मी पूजा करेंगे, तो दिल्ली के हर परिवार में मंगल ही मंगल होगा। उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली में प्रदूषण बढ़ रहा है। अगर हम पटाखे जलाते हैं, तो हम अपनी, अपने परिवार और पूरे दिल्ली के लोगों की जिंदगी के साथ खिलवाड़ कर रहे हैं।

