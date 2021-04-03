पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाजपा ने दिल्ली सरकार की निंदा की:दिल्ली को अराजकता की आग में झोंकना चाहते हैं केजरीवाल: रामवीर

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
भाजपा ने दिल्ली पुलिस व अर्ध सैनिक बलों के लिए उपलब्ध कराई गई डीटीसी की बस सेवा को वापस लेने संबंधी दिल्ली सरकार के फैसले की कड़ी निन्दा की है। पार्टी ने आरोप लगाया है कि मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल दिल्ली को अराजकता की आग में झोंकना चाहते हैं। दिल्ली विधानसभा में नेता प्रतिपक्ष रामवीर सिंह बिधूड़ी की अध्यक्षता में गुरुवार को हुई भाजपा विधायक दल की बैठक में सर्वसम्मति से एक प्रस्ताव पारित कर दिल्ली सरकार से अपना यह फैसला वापस लेकर सुरक्षा बलों की बस सेवा तुरंत बहाल करने की मांग की गई।

इस बैठक में दिल्ली प्रदेश भाजपा के पूर्व अध्यक्ष व विधायक विजेंद्र गुप्ता, ओमप्रकाश शर्मा, मोहन सिंह बिष्ट, अनिल वाजपेयी, अभय वर्मा, अजय महावर व जितेंद्र महाजन उपस्थित थे। भाजपा विधायकों ने कहा कि डीटीसी दिल्ली पुलिस व अन्य सुरक्षा बलों को अपनी बसें मुफ्त में नहीं उपलब्ध कराती है वह उसके लिए बाकायदा किराया लेती है।

आवश्यकता पड़ने पर सुरक्षा बल के जवान कहीं भी आने-जाने के लिए इन्हीं बसों का इस्तेमाल करते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि आज दिल्ली में हालत तनावपूर्ण हैं 6 फरवरी को फिर से चक्का जाम के दौरान गड़बड़ी की आशंका बनी हुई है।

