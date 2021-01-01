पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिल्ली हिंसा का आरोपी इनामी भगोड़ा पंजाब पहुंचा:लक्खा सिधाना ने गुरुद्वारा में बनाया 20 मिनट का वीडियो, कहा- उठो मेरे पुत्रों... मैं पंजाब बोलदा पंजाब

नई दिल्ली/पंजाब43 मिनट पहले
26 जनवरी को ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान हिंसा मामले में लक्खा सिधना को दिल्ली पुलिस ढूंढ रही है। इसके खिलाफ पुलिस ने एक लाख रुपए का इनाम घोषित किया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
26 जनवरी को ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान हिंसा मामले में लक्खा सिधना को दिल्ली पुलिस ढूंढ रही है। इसके खिलाफ पुलिस ने एक लाख रुपए का इनाम घोषित किया है।

गैंगस्टर से समाजसेवी बना लक्खा सिधाना दिल्ली पुलिस की नजरों से बचते हुए पंजाब पहुंच गया है। मंगलवार रात लक्खा ने पंजाब के एक गुरुद्वारा से 20 मिनट का वीडियो जारी कर पंजाब के लोगों से दिल्ली को ओर जाने के लिए तैयार होने को कहा। उसने कहा कि पांच नदियों की धरती के पुत्रों मैं पंजाब बोलदा, पंजाब। 26 जनवरी को ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान हिंसा मामले में लक्खा सिधना को दिल्ली पुलिस ढूंढ रही है। उसके खिलाफ पुलिस ने एक लाख रुपए का इनाम घोषित किया है।

गुरुद्वारा से जारी किया 20 मिनट का वीडियो
गुरुद्वारा से जारी वीडियो में लक्खा ने कहा कि वह पंजाब जिसे समय-समय पर लताड़ा, दबाया और कुचला गया। लेकिन वह फिर अपने पैरों पर उठ खड़ा होता रहा। वह पंजाब जिसने समय-समय पर बड़े योद्धाओं और सूरमाओं को जन्म दिया। वह पंजाब जिसने कभी किसी की अकड़ नहीं मानी। वह पंजाब जो दिन-दुनिया का रखवाला रहा। वह पंजाब जो मानवता के लिए लड़ता रहा। आओ मेरे पुत्रों, आज फिर वही पुराना समय आ गया है। आज फिर बात हमारे अस्तित्व पर आ गई है। बात मेरे वजूद पर आ गई है उठो मेरे पुत्रों उठो। आज तुम्हारी जरूरत है मुझे।

उसने कहा कि अगर आज नहीं उठे तो याद रखना यह पंजाब इतिहास के पन्नों की तरह बनकर रह जाएगा। जो कभी किताबों में पढ़ा जाएगा कि कभी पंजाब जैसी कोई महान विरासत जिंदा थी। इसके लोग बड़े खुशहाल होते थे यहां के लोग बड़े बहादुर और सुरमा हुआ करते थे। तो आओ मेरे पुत्रों आज घरों में बैठ कर बात नहीं बनेगी। लक्खा ने नेपोलियन से जुड़े एक किस्से का उदाहरण देते हुए पंजाब के लोगों को उकसा कर दिल्ली चलने के लिए कहा।

केसों और लाठियों से बिना डरे दिल्ली जाने का ऐलान

लक्खा ने कहा कि आज जिन्हें लगता है कि कोई बात नहीं जो घरों में घुस कर बैठे हैं यह सोच कर कि वहां जाकर क्या करेंगे। दिल्ली में केस ना दर्ज हो जाए। लाठियां ना पड़ जाए तो इस तरह की कौम खत्म हो जाती है। जो कौम जुल्म के खिलाफ लड़ना भूल जाती है जो अपने वजूद को बचाने के लिए नहीं लड़ती है उसका दुनिया से नामोनिशान मिट जाता है। लक्खा ने आनंदपुर साहिब के किले का भी जिक्र कर लोगों से दिल्ली चलने के लिए कहा।

लक्खा ने कहा कि उठो भाइयों मैं दिल्ली से पंजाब आया हूं। दिल्ली से फिर अपने पंजाब के लोगों को जगाने के लिए आया हूं। पंजाब के लोगों हमारा साथ दो। आज हमें एक होने की जरूरत है क्योंकि हमला हमारे अस्तित्व पर हुआ है। इसी दौरान लक्खा ने यहूदी और हिटलर का भी किस्सा सुनाया। सरकार और हथकंडे अपनाने पर आ गई है पक्के बैरिकेड बनाए जा रहे हैं, इंटरनेट बंद कर दिया है। रेलगाड़ियां रद्द की जा रही है। लेकिन कोई बात नहीं, जंग के मैदान में बहुत कुछ सहन करना पड़ता है।

लक्खा ने कहा कि यह जो बजट आया है, आपने देखा होगा कि किस तरह सब कुछ बेचने की तैयारी कर दी गई है। नहीं भाई अंदर बैठ कर रोया करोगे, पछताया करोगे तो आने वाली नस्ल और पुस्तकों से गालियां खाओगे, मुंह दिखाने लायक नहीं रहोगे। पंजाब मसला एक अकेले बंदे का नहीं है, मसला अकेले जमीनों का नहीं है, मसला किसान मजदूरी का नहीं है, मसला आने वाली पीढ़ियां से जुड़ा हुआ है। मसला पंजाब की अस्तित्व का है। अगर पंजाब और पंजाब की मिट्टी को प्यार करते हो तो ज्यादा से ज्यादा इकट्ठे होकर बेफिक्र और निडर होकर दिल्ली की ओर चल पड़ो। जीत हमारी निश्चित है यह आखिरी हमला है।

वीडियोऔर देखेंकंडेला गांव में किसान महापंचायत का मंच गिरा, राकेश टिकैत समेत कई नेता चोटिल - हरियाणा - Dainik Bhaskar

