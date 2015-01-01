पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राजधानी में कोरोना:दिल्ली मे 40 दिन बाद कोरोना से एक दिन मे सबसे कम मौत

नई दिल्ली40 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • 24 घंटे में कोरोना के 1935 केस, 47 की मौत

दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमण की रफ्तार तेजी से कम हो रही है। शनिवार को एक दिन मे 47 लोगों की मौत हुई। इससे पहले 2 नवंबर को 42 लोगो की मौत हुई थी। शनिवार को संक्रमण दर 2.64 फीसदी रही। दिल्ली में शुक्रवार के 73413 टेस्ट किए गए थे। दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अनुसार शनिवार को आए 1935 नए मामलों के साथ दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमित का कुल आंकड़ा 605470 हो गया है।

शनिवार को 3191 मरीजों को छुट्टी दी गई, जबकि 47 मरीजों की मौत हो गई। दिल्ली में अभी तक 578116 मरीज ठीक हो चुके हैं, जबकि 9981 मरीजों की मौत कोरोना से हो चुकी है। दिल्ली में कोरोना से मृत्युदर बढ़कर 1.65 फीसदी हो गई है। विभाग के अनुसार दिल्ली में कोरोना के एक्टिव केस 17373 हैं।

इनमें से दिल्ली के विभिन्न अस्पतालों में 4631 मरीज भर्ती हैं। वहीं कोविड केयर सेंटर में 330 और कोविड मेडिकल सेंटर में 95 मरीज हैं। होम आइसोलेशन में 10382 मरीज हैं। वंदे भारत मिशन के तहत आए मरीज 94 बेड पर हैं। विभाग के अनुसार दिल्ली में शुक्रवार को आरटीपीसीआर से 32578 और रैपिड एंटीजन से 40835 टेस्ट हुए।

