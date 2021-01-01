पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

किसान आंदोलन:स्थानीय लोग निकाल रहे थे तिरंगा सम्मान यात्रा, उसी समय अज्ञात लोगों ने कर दिया था पथराव

नई दिल्ली37 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
तिरंगा के अपमान से आक्रोषित थे स्थानीय लोग - Dainik Bhaskar
तिरंगा के अपमान से आक्रोषित थे स्थानीय लोग
  • सिंधु बॉर्डर पर स्थानीय लोगों व किसान संगठनों के बीच हुई झड़प
  • नरेला व अलीपुर थाना एसएचओ समेत दर्जनभर लोग घायल

सिंघु बॉर्डर से आंदोलनकारी किसानों को हटाने की मांग को लेकर शुक्रवार को स्थानीय लोगों ने तिरंगा झंडा लेकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। इसके बाद स्थानीय प्रदर्शनकारियों और किसानों संगठनों के लोगों के बीच पत्थरबाजी हो गई। दोनों तरह से हुए पथराव में नरेला और अलीपुर थाना एसएचओ समेत करीब दर्जनभर लोग घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने लाठी चार्ज कर आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़कर दोनों पक्षों को खदेड़ दिया।

इसी बीच किसानों की ओर से स्थानीय लोगों पर हमला करने के लिए एक युवक तलवार लेकर पहुंचा। जिसे अलीपुर थाना प्रभारी ने पकड़ने की कोशिश की। युवक ने पलटकर थाना प्रभारी पर तलवार से हमला कर दिया।

तलवार उनके हाथ और अंगूठे पर लगी, जिससे वह घायल हो गए। वहां मौजूद पुलिसकर्मियों ने हमलावर को दबोच लिया। पुलिस उससे पूछताछ कर रही है। उधर दोनों थाना प्रभारी समेत घायल हुए दर्जन भर लोगों को पास के अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।

26 जनवरी को लालकिले के प्राचीर पर तिरंगा की जगह पर दूसरा झंडा लगाए जाने के विरोध में लोग आक्रोषित हैं और तिरंगा के सम्मान में यात्रा निकाल रहे थे। शुक्रवार दोपहर सिंघू बॉर्डर के आस पास रहने वाले करीब सैकड़ों की संख्या में लोग तिरंगा सम्मान यात्रा निकालकर सिंघू बॉर्डर पहुंचे। जहां उन्होंने बॉर्डर पर मौजूद आंदोलनकारी किसानों के खिलाफ जमकर नारेबाजी की।

इसी दौरान किसी ने आंदोलनकारी किसानों की टेंट की तरफ पथराव कर दिया। जवाब में आंदोलनकारी किसानों की ओर से भी पथराव किया गया। पुलिस ने बीच बचाव करने की कोशिश की। इस दौरान नरेला थाना एसएचओ विनय कुमार व अन्य पुलिसकर्मियों सहित दोनों पक्षों से दर्जन भर लोग घायल हो गए। पुलिस ने घायलों अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। भीड़ पर काबू पाने के लिए पुलिस ने आंसू गैस के गोले छोड़कर उपद्रव कर रही भीड़ को नियंत्रित किया।

इसी बीच आंदोलनकारी किसानों की ओर से एक युवक तलवार लेकर तिरंगा सम्मान यात्रा निकाल रहे लोगों की ओर बढ़ने की कोशिश की। जिसे देखकर अलीपुर थाना प्रभारी प्रदीप पालीवाल ने उसे पीछे से पकड़ने की कोशिश की।

लेकिन युवक पलटकर प्रदीप पालीवाल पर तलवार से हमला कर दिया। तलवार उनके हाथ और अंगूठा पर लगी। वहां मौजूद अन्य पुलिसकर्मियों ने युवक को कब्जे कर हिरासत में ले लिया। पुलिस ने 44 आरोपी से लगातार पूछताछ कर रही है। फिलहाल सिंघू बॉर्डर पर हालात नियंत्रण में हैं।

मनीष सिसौदिया और जयंत चौधरी गाजीपुर बार्डर पहुंच किया समर्थन

गाजीपुर बार्डर का नजारा एक बार फिर से बदल गया है। गुरुवार को भारतीय किसान यूनियन के प्रवक्ता राकेश टिकैत के आंसू छलकने से वहां लोगों की भीड़ एक बार फिर से उमड़ पड़ी है। पहले ऐसा लग रहा था कि यह आंदोलन अपने अंतिम चरण पर है और यूपी पुलिस गाजियाबाद जिला प्रशासन के साथ मिलकर रात तक कोई बड़ा एक्शन ले सकती है।

हालांकि ऐसा नहीं हुआ और वहां किसानों के पहुंचने का सिलसिला रात से ही शुरु हो गया। नतीजतन, आधी रात में ही पुलिस फोर्स वहां से वापस लौट गई। शुक्रवार को दिल्ली के उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसौदिया और आरएलडी नेता जयंत चौधरी ने यहां पहुंच किसान नेता राकेश टिकैत का समर्थन किया।

गाजीपुर बार्डर पर किसानों के आंदोलन का शुक्रवार को 66 वां दिन है। यहां कल के मुकाबले तीन से चार गुणा ज्यादा भीड़ बढ़ चुकी है। दिल्ली में लाल किले पर हुई हिंसा के बाद एक्शन में आई दिल्ली पुलिस ने जब किसान नेताओं को मुकदमे में नामजद किया और उपद्रव करने वाले लोगाें के बारे में जानकारी जुटानी शुरु की तो इस धरनास्थल पर लोगों की भीड़ एकाएक कम हो गई।

गुरुवार को गाजियाबाद जिला प्रशासन ने किसानों को रात तक इस जगह को खाली करने का अल्टीमेटम तक दे दिया था। वहां से स्थानीय पब्लिक टॉयलेट हटा दिए गए और पानी का इंतजाम खत्म कर दिया। ऊपर से भारी पुलिस फोर्स ने मौके पर पहुंच मोर्चा संभाल लिया। ऐसे में एक बारगी लगा रात तक इस जगह को पुलिस खाली करवा देगी।

लेकिन देर शाम राकेश टिकैत के भावुक बोल और किसानों के हित में की गई बातों से सब कुछ पलट गया। राकेश टिकैत ने जहां एक तरफ खुदकुशी करने की धमकी तक दे डाली वहीं सरकार द्वारा किसानों को छले जाने की बात कह उनकी आंखों से आंसू भी आ गए।

बस यहीं से सब कुछ बदल गया और हरियाणा यूपी के अलग अलग जिलों से किसानों ने गाजीपुर बार्डर का रुख करना शुरु कर दिया। ताजा स्थिति यह है कि अब वहां हजारों की संख्या में लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ चुकी है।

राकेश टिकैत के समर्थन में पहुंचे दीपेंद्र हुड्डा
राकेश टिकैत के समर्थन में पहुंचे दीपेंद्र हुड्डा
