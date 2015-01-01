पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संसदीय समिति की रिपोर्ट:लॉकडाउन में महिलाएं अनचाहे गर्भधारण और असुरक्षित गर्भपात को मजबूर हुईं, हिंसा बढ़ी

नई दिल्ली13 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • संसदीय समिति ने खास कार्यक्रम चलाने को कहा

कोरोना काल खास कर लॉकडाउन में भारत सहित पूरी दुनिया में महिलाओं से घरेलू हिंसा के मामले बढ़े। भारत में इस दौरान हेल्थ केयर सिस्टम गंभीर रूप से प्रभावित हुआ। बड़ी संख्या में महिलाओं को अनचाहा गर्भधारण और असुरक्षित गर्भपात कराना पड़ा। इस स्थिति पर संसद की स्वास्थ्य संबंधी स्थायी समिति ने चिंता व्यक्त की है। साथ ही महिलाओं की स्थिति में सुधार के लिए सरकार से विशेष कार्यक्रम चलाने की सिफारिश की है।

समिति ने कहा- छात्रों के लिए स्कूलों में लगाए जाएं टीवी

  • समिति ने लॉकडाउन के दौरान महिलाओं की मानसिक, आर्थिक, सामाजिक, स्वास्थ्य और यौन संबंधों की स्थिति पर चिंता व्यक्त की है। कहा है जो आंकड़े चीन, ब्रिटेन, अमेरिका सहित दूसरे देशों से जो रिपोर्ट आई है वह भयावह है।
  • लॉकडाउन ने यौन और प्रजनन संबंधी सेवाओं को भी झकझोर दिया। इससे निजात दिलाने के लिए रूप-रेखा बने।
  • इस दौरान महिलाओं से घरेलू हिंसा हुई। ऐसी महिलाओं की पहचान की जाए जो हिंसा और यौन प्रताड़ना की शिकार हुईं। इनके लिए विशेष हॉटलाइन, टेलीमेडिसिन सर्विस, रेप क्राइसिस सेंटर और काउंसिलिंग की व्यवस्था हो। राष्ट्रीय महिला आयोग ने भी माना है कि भारत में कोरोना काल के दौरान महिलाओं के प्रति घरेलू हिंसा में बढ़ोतरी हुई।
  • आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर छात्रों के लिए स्कूलों में टीवी लगें, क्योंकि कई छात्र स्मार्ट फोन या कंप्यूटर नहीं ले सकते।
  • इस दौरान लाखों महिलाएं बेरोजगार हुईं, जिससे उनके घर की आर्थिक स्थिति पर गंभीर प्रभाव पड़ा। ज्यादातर महिलाएं इंफॉर्मल सेक्टर में काम करती हैं। इनकी समाजिक सुरक्षा के लिए विशेष कार्यक्रम चलाए जाएं।

18 लाख से ज्यादा महिलाएं अनचाहे गर्भ को खत्म नहीं कर पाईं
एक अध्ययन के मुताबिक लॉकडाउन में 25 मार्च से जून के बीच करीब 18.5 लाख महिलाएं अनचाहे गर्भ को खत्म नहीं करा पाईं। इनमें से भी करीब 80% इसलिए गर्भपात नहीं करा पाईं, क्योंकि दवा नहीं मिल पाई।

