क्राइम:फोटो अश्लील बनाते, ब्लैकमेल कर ऐंठते थे रकम , दाे अरेस्ट

नई दिल्ली30 मिनट पहले
अश्लील फोटो को इंटरनेट पर डालने की धमकी देकर ब्लैकमेलिंग करने वाले दो लोगों को पुलिस ने अरेस्ट किया है। इनकी पहचान नसीमूल हक (21) और शोएब अख्तर (20) के तौर पर हुई, दोनों मूलरुप से बंगाल के रहने वाले हैं। इनके पास से चार मोबाइल फोन, दो लैपटॉप और कई सिम कार्ड बरामद किए गए हैं।

पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया 20 नवंबर को निजी एयरलाइंस में काम करने वाली युवती ने मामले में जहांगीरपुरी थाने में शिकायत दी थी। जिसमें उसने बताया किसी ने उसके पास फोटो के साथ छेड़छाड़ कर उसकी अश्लील तस्वीरें भेजी हैं। अब वह इन तस्वीरों को इंटरनेट पर अपलोड करने की धमकी दे रहा है। इससे बचने के लिए वह रुपयों की मां कर रहा है।

पुलिस ने इस शिकायत पर आईटी एक्ट समेत कई धाराओं में केस दर्ज कर लिया। जांच के दौरान पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों की पहचान कर उन्हें पकड़ लिया। अभी इनका तीसरा साथी जब्बार फरार है। आरोपियों ने पूछताछ में बताया वे अनजान लोगों की तस्वीरों से पहले छेड़छाड़ कर उन्हें आपत्तिजनक बनाते और फिर उसी को वही तस्वीर वाट्सएप पर भेज ब्लैकमेलिंग करते।

उन तस्वीरों को साेशल मीडिया या उनके रिश्तेदारों के बीच वायरल करने की धमकी देकर रुपए वसूलते। इलाहबाद की रहने वाली एक अन्य पीड़िता भी उनका शिकार बन चुकी थी।

