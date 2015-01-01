पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हार्वर्ड विश्वविद्यालय ने दिल्ली के हैप्पीनेस कुरिकुलम को सराहा:मनीष सिसोदिया बोले- हैप्पीनेस कोई उपदेश नहीं, बल्कि छात्रों का माइंडसेट विकसित करने का प्रयास है

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों के हैप्पीनेस कुरिकुलम की चर्चा दुनिया की प्रतिष्ठित शिक्षण संस्थानों में होने लगी है। हार्वर्ड विश्वविद्यालय द्वारा दिल्ली के हैप्पीनेस कुरिकुलम पर आयोजित ऑनलाइन चर्चा में मुख्य वक्ता उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा कि हमने ऐसा पाठ्यक्रम बनाया है जो हमारे छात्रों को जीवन भर विद्यार्थी बनने और अच्छी सोच के लिए तैयार करे।

सिसोदिया ने कहा कि हैप्पीनेस पाठ्यक्रम कोई नैतिक शिक्षा कार्यक्रम नहीं है जो छात्रों को नैतिक मूल्यों के बारे में उपदेश देता है। यह छात्रों की मानसिकता को विकसित करने पर केंद्रित है ताकि स्टूडेंट्स अपने जीवन, दृष्टिकोण और व्यवहार में मूल्यों को अपनाएं।

हार्वर्ड ग्रेजुएट स्कूल ऑफ एजुकेशन (HGSE) के अंतरराष्ट्रीय शिक्षा सप्ताह के दौरान यह ऑनलाइन पैनल चर्चा आयोजित हुई। विषय था- हैप्पीनेस पाठ्यक्रम के जरिए सामाजिक और भावनात्मक शिक्षा। पैनल डिस्कसन में HGSE स्थित प्रैक्टिस इन इंटरनेशनल एजुकेशन के फोर्ड फाउंडेशन प्रोफेसर फर्नांडो रिम्सर्स तथा हैप्पीनेस कुरिकुलम कमेटी के अध्यक्ष डॉ अनिल तेवतिया शामिल हुए। लभ्य फाउंडेशन की सह-संस्थापक ऋचा गुप्ता ने चर्चा का संचालन किया।

