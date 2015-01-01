पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिल्ली की सर्दी:दिसंबर के आखिरी हफ्ते में 2 डिग्री तक गिर सकता है पारा

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • अभी राहत नहीं, सुबह पारा सामान्य से 30 कम

दिल्ली एनसीआर के लोगों को कंपकपाती ठंड से राहत नहीं मिलने वाली है। राजधानी में आज सुबह भी 5.8 डिग्री सेल्सियस तापमान दर्ज हुआ जो समान्य से 3 डिग्री कम है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार तापमान 19 डिग्री के पास जा सकता है। मौसम विभाग के वैज्ञानिकों का कहना है कि दिसंबर के आखिरी हफ्ते में दिल्ली एनसीआर में तापमान का पारा 2 डिग्री तक लुढ़क सकता है।

बुधवार को सुबह कई जगह कोहरा तो कई जगह घना कोहरा भी दिखाई दिया, हवा चलने से कोहरे तो छंट गई। लेकिन वाहन चालकों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। आसमान साफ होने के कारण दिन में धूप खिली रही। जिसके कारण लोधी रोड 4.8, आयानगर में 5.5,जफरपुर में 5.4 और नजफगढ़ में 5.5 डिग्री तापमान रिकॉर्ड किया गया।

मौसम वैज्ञानिकों का मानना है कि 17-18 दिसंबर तक न्यूनतम तापमान में और गिरावट देखी जा सकती है। आने वाले दिनों ठंठ और बढ़ेगी। मौसम विभाग के वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार दिल्ली के आस-पास के क्षेत्रों में वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बेंस के कारण न्यूनतम तापमान में गिरावट देखी जा रही है। इन दिनों उत्तराखंड, हिमाचल प्रदेश, जम्मू कश्मीर के ऊंचे पहाड़ियों पर जमकर बर्फबारी हो रही है।

