क्राइम:पिस्टल-चाकू के बल पर बदमाशों ने सेल्समैन से मोबाइल और नकदी लूटी

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
  • राजधानी में लूटपाट की वारदातें रोकने में दिल्ली पुलिस नाकाम

शाहबाद डेयरी इलाके में बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने सेल्समैन को रोककर उससे लूटपाट की। विरोध करने पर बदमाशों ने पिस्टल व चाकू दिखाकर उससे मोबाइल व नकदी लूटकर फरार हो गए। पीड़ित की पहचान राकेश कुमार के रुप में हुई है। पुलिस ने पीड़ित की शिकायत पर मुकदमा दर्जकर आरोपी की तलाश कर रही है।

राकेश कुमार परिवार के साथ निहाल विहार, नांगलोई में रहते है। वह निजी कंपनी में सेल्समैन का कार्य करते हैं। राकेश कुमार ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में बताया कि बुधवार सुबह 10.30 बजे वह कंपनी के कैश के लिए निकले थे। उसने कंझावला दुकानदार से कैश कलेक्ट किया, इसके बाद कुतुबगढ से रुपए लिए। इसके बाद मुगेशपुर व दरियापुर से कैश लिया।

वहां से वह बादली इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया होते हुए डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर के पास जा रहे थे। शाम करीब 4 बजे वह बवाना नहर पहुंचा तभी दो बाइक सवारों ने उसकी बाइक को रोका। इसके बाद एक युवक ने चाकू निकालकर कहा जो भी है निकाल दो। विरोध करने पर दूसरे युवक ने पिस्टल निकाली। इससे वह डर गया।

बदमाशों ने उससे करीब 20 हजार रुपए से अधिक लूटकर मौके से फरार हो गए। पीड़ित ने इसकी जानकारी पुलिस को दी। पुलिस सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल कर आरोपियों की तलाश में जुटी है।

ट्रक चालक से लूटपाट की कोशिश, चाकू घोंपा

नई दिल्ली |भलस्वा डेयरी इलाके में बदमाशों ने एक ट्रक चालक से लूटपाट करने की कोशिश की। विरोध करने पर बदमाशों ने चालक को चाकू घोंपकर गंभीर रुप से घायल कर दिया। वारदात के बाद आरोपी मौके से फरार हो गए। पीड़ित चालक की पहचान अतुल कुमार के रुप में हुई है। पुलिस ने घायल की शिकायत पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर आरोपियों की तलाश कर रही है।

अतुल कुमार परिवार के साथ शिव विहार कॉलाेनी, ग्वालियर, एमपी में रहते हैं। वह ट्रक चलाते हैं। अतुल ने पुलिस को दिए बयान में बताया कि ग्वालियर से ट्रक में माल लेकर दिल्ली आया था। माल उतारने के बाद उसे स्वरुप नगर स्थित शूज फैक्ट्री से माल लोड करना था। फैक्ट्री में लेबर नहीं होने के कारण कुछ देर इंतजार करने को कहा।

वह पास में एक खाली प्लॉट में ट्रक खड़ा करके इंतजार कर रहा था। तभी सुबह 7 बजे दो तीन युवक आए और गाली गलौच करने लगे। वे सभी शराब के नशे में थे। तभी एक युवक ने चाकू निकाला और चालक को घोंप दिया। खून से लथपथ हालत में छोड़कर बदमाश मौके से फरार हो गए। पुलिस ने घायल को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, जहां इलाज चल रहा है।

तेज रफ्तार कार ने मारी टक्कर, मौत, आरोपी चालक गिरफ्तार

नई दिल्ली |तेज रफ्तार कार ने एक एमटीएनएल के रिटायर्ड कर्मचारी को पीछे से टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में अधिकारी की मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान इंद्रजीत के रुप में हुई है। पुलिस ने परिवार वालों की शिकायत पर लापरवाही से हत्या की धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्जकर लिया है। पुलिस ने कार को जब्त कर आरोपी चालक सुमित को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

पुलिस के मुताबिक इंद्रजीत परिवार के साथ जेजे कॉलोनी सेक्टर-25, रोहिणी में रहते थे। मृतक के रिश्तेदार अभिषेक ने पुलिस को बताया कि बुधवार दोपहर करीब 11.15 बजे इंद्रजीत जेजे कालोनी गेट नंबर दो की तरफ टहल रहे थे। तभी तेज रफ्तार बोलेरो कार चालक ने पीछे से इंद्रजीत को टक्कर मार दी।

