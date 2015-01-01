पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किडनैपिंग:पांच साल बाद मिली लापता लड़की, बन चुकी दो बच्चों की मां

नई दिल्ली41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

मॉडल टाउन इलाके से किडनैप हुई एक एक लड़की को पुलिस ने पांच बाद ट्रेस कर लिया। लापता होने के दौरान वह नाबालिग थी, जो अब बालिग होने के साथ-साथ दो बच्चों की मां बन चुकी है। पुलिस ने इस लड़की के कोर्ट में बयान दर्ज करवाए, जिसमें उसने कहा वह अपनी मर्जी से घर छोड़कर गई थी। अब वह अपनी शादीशुदा जिंदगी में बेहद खुश है।

पुलिस ने बताया 8 फरवरी 2015 को इस लड़की के लापता होने की बात मॉडल टाउन थाने में किडनैपिंग का केस दर्ज किया गया था। पुलिस को कुछ रोज पहले ही इस लड़की के बारे में जानकारी मिली। पता चला वह संगम विहार, देवली इलाके में शादी करके रह रही है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंहिटमैन बोले- बैक टू बैक मैच की वजह से वन-डे और टी-20 टीम का हिस्सा नहीं, मेरा फोकस टेस्ट पर - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय आर्थिक लाभ संबंधी अच्छी संभावनाएं बन रही हैं। इसलिए अपने कार्यों के प्रति पूर्ण रुप से ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। पारिवारिक तथा व्यवसायिक गतिविधियां में संतुलन भी बनाकर रखने में आप कामयाब रह...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें