पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

लापता का पता:लापता नाबालिग लड़की को चौबीस घंटे में ढूंढ निकाला

नई दिल्ली23 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

छावला इलाके से लापता 17 साल की लड़की काे पुलिस ने चौबीस घंटे के भीतर ढूंढ निकाला। वह मंगलवार दोपहर बारह बजे से लापता हुई थी, जो झडौदा गांव क्षेत्र में मिली। पुलिस ने इस लड़की को उसके परिजनों के हवाले कर दिया है। पुलिस ने बताया मंगलवार को श्याम विहार एरिया से इस लड़की के गायब हाेने की सूचना मिली। लड़की की मां ने पुलिस को बताया वह दोपहर बारह बजे से लापता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें