पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा:दिल्ली के साथ मोदी सरकार कर रही सौतेला व्यवहार, केंद्रीय टैक्स की हिस्सेदारी में नहीं की कोई बढ़ोतरी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिल्ली को सिर्फ 325 करोड़ ही मिले, जबकि यहां के नागरिक 1.5 लाख करोड़ का टैक्स देते हैं

दिल्ली सरकार ने केंद्र द्वारा जारी 2021-22 के बजट को दो करोड़ दिल्लीवासियों के साथ सौतेला व्यवहार बताया है। केंद्रीय बजट पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए उपमुख्यंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा- केंद्र ने बजट में दिल्ली को फिर निराश किया है।

दिल्ली को बजट में केवल 325 करोड़ मिले हैं, जबकि यहां के लोग 1.5 लाख करोड़ का टैक्स केंद्र को देते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र ने भाजपा शासित एमसीडी को भी एक रुपया नहीं दिया है, जबकि देशभर के नगर निगमों के लिए 2 लाख करोड़ दिए गए हैं। एमसीडी चुनाव के वक्त भाजपा ने कहा था कि वे केंद्र से सीधे एमसीडी के लिए पैसा लाएंगे।

सिसोदिया ने कहा- दिल्ली सरकार को केंद्रीय करो में हिस्सेदारी के बदले मिलने वाला अनुदान पिछले दो दशक से बिना बढ़ोत्तरी के सिर्फ 325 करोड़ ही रखा गया है। यह हिस्सेदारी 2001-02 से नहीं बढ़ाई गई है, जबकि विभिन्न विकासात्मक परियोजनाओं को फंड देने के लिए दिल्ली भी केंद्रीय करों में अपनी हिस्सेदारी की बराबर हकदार है।

कुल अनुदान को घटाया

उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्र ने दिल्ली को मिलने वाले कुल अनुदान, ऋण और हस्तांतरण के बजट को कम कर दिया है। इससे पहले दिल्ली को केंद्रीय बजट से कुल अनुदान, ऋण या हस्तांतरण के रूप 1116 करोड़ रुपए मिलते थे, जिसे घटाकर 957 करोड़ कर दिया गया है।

डिजास्टर रिस्पाॅन्स का अनुदान भी कम किया

सिसोदिया ने कहा-दिल्ली सरकार ने भी केंद्र से नगर निगमों को आर्थिक संकट से उबारने के लिए 12 हजार करोड़ रुपए की मांग की थी, इसके बावजूद भी एक रुपए का आवंटन नहीं किया। साथ ही डिजास्टर रिस्पाॅन्स का अनुदान भी कम कर दिया है। पिछली बार दिल्ली को इस मद में 161 करोड़ मिले थे, लेकिन इस बार इसे घटा कर मात्र 5 करोड़ कर दिया गया है।

साथ ही, केंद्र सरकार ने विभिन्न परियोजनाओं को गति देने के लिए मिलने वाली अतिरिक्त केंद्रीय सहायता को भी शून्य कर दिया है, जबकि इससे पहले दिल्ली को इन परियोजनाओं के लिए 150 करोड़ अतिरिक्त सहायता दी गई थी। संवैधानिक रूप से दिल्ली के समान, केन्द्र शासित प्रदेश जम्मू-कश्मीर को दिल्ली को मिले 957 करोड़ के मुकाबले 30757 करोड़ का आवंटन किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser