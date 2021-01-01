पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:पत्नी से अवैध संबंध के शक में की थी हत्या, पकड़ा गया आरोपी

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कार्रवाई - Dainik Bhaskar
कार्रवाई

करावल नगर इलाके में हुई हत्या के मामले से पर्दा उठ गया है। इस केस में एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार किया गया है, जिसकी पहचान ईस्ट ज्वाहर नगर लोनी निवासी अजीत शर्मा (26) के तौर पर हुई। पत्नी से अवैध संबंध के शक में आरोपी ने कील से हमला कर युवक की हत्या की थी।

इससे पहले उसे शराब भी पिलाई गई। डीसीपी नार्थ ईस्ट डिस्ट्रिक वेद प्रकाश सूर्या ने बताया 20 जनवरी की रात करीब साढे आठ बजे शिव विहार मेट्रो स्टेशन के नजदीक एक युवक के अचेत पड़े होने की सूचना मिली। घायल को इलाज के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल ले जाया गया, जहां डॉक्टर ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। मृतक की पहचान योगेश शर्मा के तौर पर हुई।

वह ज्वाहर नगर लोनी का रहने वाला था। घायल की जेब से मिले दस्तावेज और मोबाइल फोन के माध्यम से उसकी पहचान हो सकी। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट आने के बाद पुलिस ने इस मामले में हत्या का मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया। एसीपी खजूरी खास सब डिवीजन हरीश कुकरेती की टीम ने मामले की जांच के दौरान कॉल डाटा रिकॉर्ड का विश्लेषण किया, घटनास्थल के आसपास सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज चैक की।

टेक्निकल सर्विलांस से पता चला घटना के समय मृतक का चचेरा भाई अजीत भी मृतक के साथ था। यह भी जानकारी मिली योगेश की आरोपी की पत्नी से अक्सर फोन पर बात होती थी। पुलिस की जांच अजीत की ओर घूम गई। उससे पूछताछ की गई लेकिन उसने वारदात में अपना हाथ होने की बात से इंकार कर दिया।

पहले साथ में पी शराब, फिर कर दी हत्या
पोस्टमार्टम करने वाले सर्जन ने पुलिस को बताया मृतक के होंठ पर आई चोट के निशान अजीत की छोटी उंगली के हो सकते हैं। यह पता चलने पर पुलिस ने फिर से आरोप को हिरासत में लेकर गहन पूछताछ की, जिसमें उसने हत्या की बात स्वीकार ली। आरोपी ने बताया आरोपी ने मृतक को कॉल कर बुलाया। दोनों ने एक साथ शराब पी।

उसने मृतक और पत्नी के रिश्तों के बारे में पूछा तो वह कोई जवाब नहीं दिया। उसने पहले योगेश का गला घोंटने की कोशिश की। जिस वजह से वह गिर गया। इसके बाद उसे नजदीक पड़ी कील मिल गई जिसे कई बार घोंपकर उसकी हत्या कर दी। आरोपी अजीत पेशे से ड्राइवर है। उसका कोई पुराना आपराधिक रिकॉर्ड नहीं है। पुलिस ने इस केस में आरोपी का मोबाइल और वारदात के समय उसके द्वारा पहने हुए कपड़े और हत्या में इस्तेमाल कील बरामद कर ली है

चालक की लापरवाही से 3 साल का बच्चा ट्रैक्टर से गिरा, मौत
भलस्वा डेयरी इलाके में चालक की लापरवाही से एक 3 साल का बच्चा ट्रैक्टर से गिरकर टायर के नीचे आ गया। हादसे में बच्चे की मौत हो गई। मृतक की पहचान शौर्य (3) के रुप में हुई है। पुलिस ने शव का पोस्टमार्टम के बाद परिजनों को सौंप दिया है।

पुलिस ने लापरवाही की धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्जकर लिया है। पुलिस ने आरोपी बनवारी को गिरफ्तार कर मामले की जांच कर रही है। शौर्य परिवार के साथ झीमर गांव, भलस्वा डेयरी में रहता था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser