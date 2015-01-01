पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवजात शिशु:कड़कड़ाती ठंड में नवजात को खुले में छोड़ा, महिला ने बचाई जान

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
  • पुलिस ने सूचना मिलने पर दर्ज किया केस, बच्चे को अस्पताल में कराया भर्ती

नार्थ दिल्ली के बुराड़ी इलाके में कड़कड़ाती ठंड में एक नवजात बच्चे को मरने के लिए खुले में छोड़ दिया गया। हालांकि, ऐसा होता उससे पहले एक महिला उसकी रक्षक बनकर पहुंची और नवजात को अपने घर ले गई। इसके बाद मामले की जानकारी पुलिस को दी गई। पुलिस ने नवजात को अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, वहीं महिला के बयान पर मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया।

अब पुलिस बच्चे को जन्म देने वाली मां के बारे में जानकारी जुटा रही है। इलाके में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे चैक करने से लेकर अस्पताल के रिकॉर्ड को चैक कराया जा रहा है। पुलिस को दिए बयान में 46 साल की .शबाना ने बताया वह ईशू विहार गुर्जर चौक के नजदीक परिवार के साथ रहती है। 13 दिसम्बर की सुबह पांच बजे वह घर से सैर के लिए निकली थी।

अथॉरिटी रोड पर दिल्ली जलबोर्ड गेट नंबर एक के सामने पहुंची तो उसे नाले के ऊपर एक नवजात बच्चा पड़ा मिला। उसके नजदीक जाने पर पाया कि वह दो दिन पहले ही जन्मा था। ठंड और जानवर बच्चे को नुकसान न पहुंचाए।

इसी सोच के साथ वह बच्चे को उठाकर अपने घर ले आई। दिन में साढ़े ग्यारह बजे उसका बेटा अकबर घर पहुंचा। उसने अकबर को पूरी बात बतायी। जिसके बाद उसने पीसीआर कॉल कर मामले की सूचना दी।

