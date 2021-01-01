पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गाइडलाइन:एम्स अस्पताल परिसर में अब पीपीई किट पहनना जरुरी नहीं, सर्कुलर जारी

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांस के रास्ते फैलता है कोरोना तो शरीर क्यों ढांकना - Dainik Bhaskar
सांस के रास्ते फैलता है कोरोना तो शरीर क्यों ढांकना
  • पहन सकते है एन-95 मास्क, फेस कवर व सर्जिकल गाउन
  • कोराना का संक्रमण केवल रेस्पिरेटरी माध्यम से होता है

दिल्ली में कोरोना संक्रमण का डर करीब-करीब खत्म होता जा रहा है। कोरोना के मामले तेजी से भी कम होते जा रहे है। नए साल में कोरोना का डर खत्म होते ही सब कुछ सामान्य पटरी पर लौट रहा है। अस्पतालों की कामकाज करने के तरीके भी पहले जैसे सामान्य होने लगे हैं।

इसको देखते हुए अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) के चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डॉ. डीके शर्मा ने एक सर्कुलर जारी किया है। जिसमें कहा गया है कि अब अस्पताल परिसर में डॉक्टर्स को पूरे शरीर में पीपीई किट पहनने की आवश्यकता नहीं है। एन-95 मास्क, फेस कवर और सर्जिकल गाउन पहन सकते हैं।
एम्स के केवल ट्रामा सेंटर में है कोरोना आईसीयू
सर्कुलर में कहा गया है कि एम्स और इसके दूसरे केंद्रों में केवल ट्रॉमा सेंटर को छोड़कर कहीं भी कोविड-19 डेजिगनेटेड आईसीयू नहीं हैं। इसलिए अस्पताल में नार्मल शिफ्ट ड्यूटी बहाल होगी।

सांस के रास्ते फैलता है कोरोना तो शरीर क्यों ढांकना
सर्कुलर में कहा गया है कि वैज्ञानिक साक्ष्यों के आधार पर यह पाया गया है कि कोविड-19 का फैलाव केवल रेस्पिरेटरी माध्यम से होता है। यह शरीर के किसी दूसरे हिस्से से नहीं फैलता। इसी को देखते हुए तय किया गया है कि हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स सिर्फ कोविड-19 आईसीयू एरिया में किसी ऑपरेशन के दौरान ही पूरे शरीर में पीपीई किट पहनेंगे।

इसके अलावा दूसरे पेशेंट केयर एरियाज जिसमें नॉन कोविड-19 वार्ड आईसीयू शामिल हैं, इन क्षेत्रों में पूरे शरीर में पीपीई किट पहनना अनिवार्य नहीं है। हालांकि इन क्षेत्रों में हेल्थ केयर वर्कर्स अपने चेहरे पर एन-95 और फेस शील्ड पहन सकते हैं।

अब सबको मिलेगी छुट्टी
कोरोना संक्रमण के कारण जिन अधिकारियों या कर्मचारियों की छुट्टियां रद्द कर दी गई थी, उन्हें तत्काल प्रभाव से लागू कर दिया गया है। अब जिन्हें जरूरत हो वह छुट्टियां ले सकते हैं। इस सर्कुलर से डॉक्टर्स काफी खुश हैं।

एम्स परिसर में पार्टी कर रहे हैं और नई आजादी कोरोना से आजादी का जश्न मना रहे हैं। जिरियांत्रिक विभाग के असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर डॉ विजय कुमार का कहना है कि कोरोना से आजादी का जश्न मनाने का समय है। क्योंकि अब हम अब सामान्य कामकाज में लौट रहे हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंCBSE ने जारी की बोर्ड परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट, एयरो इंडिया में ताकत दिखाएंगे 14 देश और हरियाणा में आज किसान महापंचायत - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - मानसिक सुख शांति बनी रहेगी। आप अपनी प्रतिभा व ऊर्जा द्वारा हर परिस्थिति का सामना करने में समर्थ रहेंगे। स्वयं के विकास के लिए स्वभाव में थोड़ा स्वार्थीपन लाना भी जरूरी है। खासतौर पर महिला वर्...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser