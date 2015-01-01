पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घर बैठे होगा निर्माण मजदूरों का पंजीयन:अब 1076 पर फोन कर डोर-स्टेप सर्विस के जरिए घर बैठे होगा काम

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
दिल्ली सरकार निर्माण मजदूरों का पंजीयन घर बैठे करेगी और उन्हें सारी योजनाओं का भी लाभ मिलेगा। इसके साथ ही निर्माण मजदूरों का पंजीयन का डोर-स्टेप डिलेवरी भी दिल्ली सरकार करने का निर्णय लिया है उन्हें सरकारी ऑफिसों के चक्कर लगाने की जरूरत नहीं पड़ेगी।

यह जानकारी गुरूवार को दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने प्रेस कान्फ्रेंस में दी। सिसोदिया ने कहा कि आज से निर्माण मजदूरों को पंजीयन और नवीकरण के लिए किसी सरकारी आफिस के चक्कर लगाने की जरूरत नहीं। अब 1076 पर फोन करके दिल्ली सरकार की डोर-स्टेप सर्विस के जरिए घर बैठे उनका सारा काम हो जाएगा।

सिसोदिया ने कहा कि कंस्ट्रक्शन कंपनियों से निर्माण श्रमिक कल्याण सेस मिलता है। निर्माण श्रमिक कल्याण बोर्ड के माध्यम से इस राशि का उपयोग निर्माण श्रमिकों की भलाई के लिए होता है। इसके लिए बोर्ड में इन श्रमिकों का पंजीयन जरूरी है। सिसोदिया ने कहा कि पिछले दिनों जिला श्रम कार्यालयों के दौरे में मजदूरों को लाइनों में परेशान देखने के बाद उन्होंने यह कदम उठाया है।

श्रमिकों को बिचौलियों से बचाने के लिए लिया फैसला
सिसोदिया ने कहा कि पंजीयन और नवीकरण की प्रक्रिया में जटिलता के कारण बिचौलियों द्वारा मजदूरों का फॉर्म भरने के नाम पर एक से दो हजार रुपयों तक की अवैध वसूली की जाती थी। निर्माण मजदूरों को कई दिनों तक लेबर आफिस जाकर घंटों लाइन में लगना पड़ता था।

निर्माण मजदूरों को इस परेशानी से राहत दिलाने के लिए दिल्ली सरकार ने गुरूवार से डोर-स्टेप डिलेवरी के जरिए इन मजदूरों के पंजीयन और नवीकरण की सुविधा शुरू कर दी है। दिल्ली सरकार की डोर-स्टेप डिलेवरी टीम का सदस्य उस मजदूर के घर आकर उससे दस्तावेज लेकर फार्म भर देगा।

साथ ही उन दस्तावेजों और मजदूर की फोटो को ऑनलाइन अपलोड कर देगा। आवेदन को ऑनलाइन स्वीकृति मिलने के बाद निर्माण मजदूर अपना प्रमाणपत्र इंटरनेट से डाउनलोड कर सकता है। अन्यथा चार पांच दिन में उसके घर भेज दिया जाएगा।

सभी तरह के श्रमिकों को किया शामिल
उपमुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि कानून के तहत कंस्ट्रक्शन लेबर की परिभाषा काफी व्यापक है। इसके तहत बेलदार, कुली, लेबर, राजमिस्त्री, मिस्त्री, मसाला बनाने वाले मजदूर, कंक्रीट मिक्सर, टाइल्स एवं स्टोन फीटर, चूना पोताई सफेदी वाले, पेंटर, पीओपी मजदूर भी आते हैं। सिसोदिया ने बताया कि निर्माण स्थल पर कार्यरत आदि को भी कंस्ट्रक्शन लेबर की श्रेणी में रखा गया है।

