पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Delhi ncr
  • Now Stand Alone Restaurants Will Be Able To Open Without Permission From Tourism Department In The Capital

दिल्ली सरकार का फैसला:राजधानी में अब पर्यटन विभाग से बिना अनुमति लिए ही खोल सकेंगे स्टैंड अलोन रेस्तरां

नई दिल्ली19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • ईज ऑफ डूइंग बिजनेस को बढ़ावा देने के लिए स्टैंड-अलोन रेस्त्रां को अनुमति देने की प्रक्रिया समाप्त

अब दिल्ली के लोग पर्यटन विभाग के अनुमति के बिना भी दिल्ली में स्टैंड-अलोन रेस्त्रां खोल सकेंगे। रेस्टोरेंट इंडस्ट्री में ईज ऑफ डूइंग बिजनेस को बढ़ावा देने के लिए पर्यटन विभाग ने दिल्ली में स्टैंड-अलोन रेस्त्रां को अनुमति देने की प्रक्रिया को पर्यटन विभाग समाप्त कर दिया है।

पर्यटन विभाग ने मंगलवार को दिल्ली में स्टैंड-अलोन रेस्त्रां को मंजूरी देने की प्रक्रिया को समाप्त करने की अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है। बताया जा रहा है कि कोरोना वायरस और लॉकडाउन के कारण अर्थव्यवस्था में आई गिरावट के बाद दिल्ली में रेस्त्रां उद्योग के लिए यह अधिसूचना एक बड़ी राहत लेकर आई है।

पिछले महीने सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल द्वारा बैठक बुलाकर अधिकारियों को ईज ऑफ डूइंग बिजनेस के तहत दिल्ली में रेस्त्रां उद्योग को व्यापार करने में आ रही दिक्कतों को दूर करने के निर्देश दिए जाने के बाद यह अधिसूचना जारी की गई है। इससे दिल्ली में रेस्त्रां इंडस्ट्री को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। साथ ही अर्थव्यवस्था दुरूस्त होगी और रोजगार मिलेगा।

जानिए क्या था मामला...
मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल ने 7 अक्टूबर 2020 को नेशनल रेस्टोरेंट एसोसिएशन ऑफ इंडिया (एनआरएआई) के प्रतिनिधि मंडल के साथ बैठक की थी। जिसमें रेस्त्रां संचालकों ने लाइसेंसिंग मुद्दा उठाया था। इस बैठक में मुख्यमंत्री ने दिल्ली में रेस्त्रां उद्योग के लिए ईज ऑफ डूइंग बिजनेस में होने वाली परेशानियों को दूर करने के लिए मंत्रियों, विभिन्न विभागों और एजेंसियों के शीर्ष अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए थे।

बैठक में राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में रेस्त्रां उद्योग के आर्थिक पुनरुद्धार के लिए विभिन्न निर्णय लिए गए। दिल्ली में रेस्त्रां उद्योग के विकास को बाधित करने वाले नियमों और अनुमोदनों को आसान बनाने के लिए एनआरएआई से एक विस्तृत प्रतिनिधित्व प्राप्त किया गया था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें