जनगणना:एनपीआर के पहले चरण का काम स्थगित, इससेे जुड़ी चिंताओं पर राज्यों से बात

नई दिल्ली2 घंटे पहले
जनगणना - Dainik Bhaskar
जनगणना

सरकार ने पहली बार आधिकारिक तौर पर स्वीकार किया है कि जनगणना और नेशनल पाॅपुलेशन रजिस्टर (एनपीआर) के पहले चरण का काम स्थगित कर दिया गया है। हालांकि इसका कारण कोरोना महामारी को बताया गया है। कांग्रेस नेता आनंद शर्मा की अध्यक्षता वाली संसदीय समिति की मंगलवार काे राज्यसभा में रिपाेर्ट पेश की गई।

इसमें केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री नित्यानंद राय के हवाले से लिखा गया है कि एनपीआर को लेकर व्यक्त चिंताओं पर सरकार राज्यों से विचार कर रही है। इस पर अभी काेई फैसला नहीं किया गया है। हालांकि सरकार की ओर से यह नहीं बताया गया कि एनपीआर का पहला चरण कब शुरु होगा।

