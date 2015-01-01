पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रदूषण का बढ़ता प्रकोप:जिन 122 शहरों में पटाखों पर रोक लगाई उनमें हरियाणा में 14, पंजाब के 10; हिमाचल के 7

नई दिल्ली41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • नवंबर-2019 में जिन शहरों की हवा विषैली थी, वहां 30 नवंबर तक पटाखे बेचने-फोड़ने पर एनजीटी की रोक

नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) ने दिवाली पर विषैली हवा को नियंत्रित करने के लिए सोमवार को सख्त फैसला किया है। उसने 10 नवंबर से 30 नवंबर तक दिल्ली-एनसीआर के साथ उन सभी शहरों/कस्बों में पटाखे बेचने और इस्तेमाल पर राेक लगा दी है, जहां पिछले साल नवंबर में हवा विषैली थी।

एनजीटी अध्यक्ष जस्टिस एके गोयल ने कहा, ‘हमारे देश में खुशी जाहिर करने के लिए पटाखे जलाए जाते हैं, न कि किसी की मौत या बीमारियों का जश्न मनाने के लिए। कोरोनाकाल में पटाखे जलाने पर प्रदूषण बढ़ेगा, तो संक्रमण का खतरा भी। ऐसे में अगर लोगों के हित में कंपनियों को वित्तीय नुकसान झेलना भी पड़े तो भी उसे अनदेखा किया जा सकता है।

दिवाली से पहले ही हवा खतरनाक, धारूहेड़ा सबसे प्रदूषित

इन शहरों में रहेगी रोक...

  • चंडीगढ़, दिल्ली, जम्मू और श्रीनगर
  • हिमाचल प्रदेश: बद्दी, डमटाल, कालाआंब, नालागढ़, पौंटा साहिब, परवाणु और सुंदर नगर।
  • पंजाब: अमृतसर, डेरा बाबा नानक, डेराबसी, गोबिंदगढ़, जालंधर, खन्ना, लुधियाना, नया नांगल और पटियाला समेत कुल 122 शहरों में रोक।
  • हरियाणा: गुड़गांव, फरीदाबाद, भिवानी, चरखी दादरी, झज्जर, जींद, करनाल, महेंद्रगढ़, नूंह, पानीपत, पलवल, रेवाड़ी, रोहतक व सोनीपत

जहां हवा मध्यम दर्जे की, वहां ग्रीन पटाखे बिकेंगे

एनजीटी ने कहा कि जिन शहरों में हवा की गुणवत्ता मध्यम दर्जे की है, वहां ग्रीन पटाखे बिक सकेंगे। ऐसे शहरों में दिवाली व गुरूपर्व पर रात 8 से रात 10 बजे तक पटाखे फोड़ने की अनुमति रहेगी। साथ ही छठ पर सुबह 6 से 8 बजे तक, क्रिसमस और नए साल की पूर्व संख्या पर रात को 11:54 से रात साढ़े 12 बजे तक ग्रीन पटाखे चला सकेंगे।

दिल्ली दुनिया का सबसे प्रदूषित शहर; एक्यूआई 575 पार
एनजीटी ने कहा- लोग ताजी हवा में सांस लेने के हकदार

प्रदूषण, पटाखों की बिक्री पर रोक लगाने की मांग को लेकर दायर याचिकाओं पर स्वत: संज्ञान लेते हुए एनजीटी सुनवाई कर रहा है। जस्टिस गाेयल ने कहा कि देश के लोग ताजी हवा में सांस लेने के हकदार हैं। व्यावसायिक गतिविधियां बंद होने के डर से लोगों को ताजी हवा से वंचित नहीं किया जा सकता। इसके लिए अगर अधिकारी कार्रवाई नहीं करते हैं तो अदालतों को अपने अधिकार क्षेत्र का उपयोग करना ही होगा।

पंजाब: पटाखे बिकेंगे या नहीं, आज होगा फैसला

पंजाब पाॅल्यूशन कंट्राेल बाेर्ड के मेंबर सेक्रेटरी इंजी. करुणेश गर्ग ने सोमवार को यहां बताया कि उपराेक्त अादेश काे लेकर मंगलवार काे सरकार द्वारा फैसला अाने के बाद अगली कार्रवाई की जाएगी। हालांकि इससे पहले पंजाब सरकार ने एनजीटी से कहा था कि राज्य में दिवाली के दौरान पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध लगाने की जरूरत नहीं है।

वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

