कार्रवाई की तैयारी:दिल्ली में केवल ‘ग्रीन क्रैकर’ लोगो वाले पटाखे ही बिकेंगे

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • पर्यावरण मंत्री बोले- प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले पटाखें बेचने वालों पर होगी सख्त कार्रवाई

दीपावली के आसपास पटाखों से होने वाले प्रदूषण को रोकने के लिए दिल्ली के पर्यावरण मंत्री गोपाल राय ने मंगलवार को दिल्ली सरकार के पटाखा विरोधी अभियान की शुरुआत की। उन्होंने दिल्ली के लोगों से ग्रीन पटाखों का इस्तेमाल करने और प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले पटाखे न जलाने की अपील की।

अभियान के तहत सभी एसडीएम, पुलिस अधिकारियों और डीपीसीसी की 11 टीमों को यह सुनिश्चित करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं कि दिल्ली में प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले पटाखे न चलाए जाएं। अभियान को प्रभावी तरीके से लागू करने के लिए टीमें जमीन पर कार्य कर रही हैं। टीमें जांच कर रही हैं कि बेचे जाने वाले पटाखों के ऊपर ‘ग्रीन क्रैकर’ लोगो है या नहीं और दुकानों में बेचे जाने वाले पटाखे अधिकृत कंपनियों के होने चाहिएं।

अभियान के तहत पटाखों की बिक्री का निरीक्षण करने के लिए पर्यावरण मंत्री गोपाल राय ने दिल्ली के सदर बाजार क्षेत्र का दौरा किया। पर्यावरण मंत्री ने कहा कि, मैं दिल्ली के लोगों से अपील करना चाहता हूं कि वे पटाखे न चलाएं, क्योंकि यह वह समय है, जब हम एक साथ कोरोना वायरस और प्रदूषण का सामना कर रहे हैं। केवल ग्रीन पटाखों का उपयोग करने और पटाखों को बच्चों, महिलाओं, बुजुर्गों और बीमार लोगों से दूर रखने की अपील करना चाहता हूं।

अभियान के लिए दो चीजें सुनिश्चित की गई है
पर्यावरण मंत्री गोपाल राय ने कहा कि सर्वोच्च न्यायालय के निर्देशों के मुताबिक, दिल्ली में प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले पटाखों पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया गया है और इस वर्ष केवल प्रदूषण मुक्त ग्रीन पटाखे जलाने की अनुमति दी गई है। दिल्ली में आज से एंटी-क्रैकर अभियान शुरू किया गया है।

सभी एसडीएम, डीपीसीसी की 11 टीमों और पुलिस अधिकारियों को दिल्ली भर में प्रदूषण फैलाने वाले पटाखे चलाने पर रोक लगाने के लिए निर्देशित किया गया है। अभियान को लागू करने के लिए दो चीजें सुनिश्चित की जा रही हैं।

पहला- पटाखे के ऊपर ‘ग्रीन पटाखे’ का लोगो होना चाहिए और दूसरा- दुकानों से बेचे जाने वाले पटाखे अधिकृत कंपनियों के होने चाहिए। हम सुप्रीम कोर्ट के दिशानिर्देशों का पालन कर रहे हैं। दिल्ली सरकार प्रदूषण पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए सभी नए दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करेगी, जो भी जारी किए जाएंगे।

