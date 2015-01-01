पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कांग्रेस और असमंजस:पी. चिदंबरम ने कहा- चुनावों के नतीजे बता रहे जमीनी स्तर पर कांग्रेस कहीं नहीं है

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • बिहार में पार्टी को 45 उम्मीदवार ही उतारने चाहिए थे
  • गुजरात, मप्र, यूपी और कर्नाटक के नतीजों से चिंतित हूं

(मुकेश कौशिक) कांग्रेस का जमीनी स्तर पर संगठन या तो नदारद है, या कमजोर पड़ चुका है। हर स्तर पर आत्ममंथन की जरूरत है। ये कहना है शीर्ष कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम का। उन्होंने ये बातें भास्कर को दिए एक्सक्लूसिव इंटरव्यू में कहीं। चिदंबरम ने कहा- राहुल गांधी किसी गैर-गांधी को अगुवा चुनने के बारे में प्राथमिकता जाहिर कर चुके हैं।

ऐसे में एआईसीसी किसे अध्यक्ष चुनेगी, कहा नहीं जा सकता। हालिया बिहार चुनाव और उपचुनावों के नतीजों के बाद कांग्रेस की हालत पर पूर्व वित्त मंत्री से सवाल-जवाब...

बिहार चुनाव परिणाम ने कांग्रेस को क्या संदेश दिया?
संदेश मिला- गैर-भाजपाई गठबंधन, भाजपा के गठबंधन के बराबर वोट पा सकता है। पर भाजपा के गठबंधन से सीटों के मामले में आगे निकलने के लिए हमें जमीनी स्तर पर मजबूत संगठन चाहिए। जमीनी स्तर पर पकड़ हो तो छोटी पार्टियां भी जीत सकती हैं, यह भाकपा-माले और एआईएमआईएम ने साबित किया।

कांग्रेस महागठबंधन की कमजोर कड़ी मानी गई। आप इससे सहमत हैं?
मुझे लगता है कांग्रेस ने बिहार में अपने संगठन की ताकत से अधिक सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ा। कांग्रेस को मिली करीब 25 सीट ऐसी थीं, जिन पर 20 साल से भाजपा या उसके सहयोगी जीत रहे थे। कांग्रेस को इन सीटों पर चुनाव लड़ने से इंकार करना चाहिए था। पार्टी को सिर्फ 45 उम्मीदवार उतारने चाहिए थे। अब केरल, तमिलनाडु, पुदुचेरी, पश्चिम बंगाल और असम सामने हैं। हमें देखना है वहां क्या नतीजे सामने आते हैं।

कोरोना और आर्थिक मंदी के मुद्दों के बावजूद बिहार और उपचुनावों में अच्छा प्रदर्शन क्यों नहीं हुआ?
मैं गुजरात, मप्र, यूपी और कर्नाटक के उपचुनावों के नतीजों से ज्यादा चिंतित हूं। ये नतीजे बताते हैं जमीन स्तर पर या तो पार्टी का संगठन कहीं नहीं है, या कमजोर पड़ चुका है।बिहार में राजद-कांग्रेस के लिए जमीन उपजाऊ थी। हम जीत के इतने करीब होकर क्यों हारे, इसकी व्यापक समीक्षा होनी चाहिए। याद रखिए! ज्यादा समय नहीं हुआ जब कांग्रेस ने राजस्थान, मध्यप्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़, राजस्थान और झारखंड में जीत हासिल की थी।

बिहार में वोटों की गिनती में धांधली होने के आरोप भी लगाए जा रहे हैं?
मुझे ब्योरा नहीं पता। दुनियाभर में यह प्रथा है कि जीत का अंतर कम हो तो दोबारा गिनती होती है। चुनाव आयोग 1000 या 2000 से कम अंतर वाली सीटों पर दोबारा गिनती करा लेता तो क्या बिगड़ जाता।

राहुल गांधी जोर दे रहे हैं कि कोई गैर-गांधी पार्टी की अगुवाई करे, क्या इससे सुधार होगा?
मैं नहीं कह सकता कि अखिल भारतीय कांग्रेस कमेटी की बैठक में अध्यक्ष कौन चुना जाएगा। कोई भी चुनाव लड़ लकता है। राहुल किसी गैर-गांधी के प्रति अपनी प्राथमिकता जाहिर कर चुके हैं। सीडब्ल्यूसी ने अध्यक्ष चुनने के लिए एआईसीसी का अधिवेशन बुलाने की मंशा भी जाहिर की थी।

23 नेताओं ने हाईकमान को चिट्ठी लिखी, आत्मविश्लेषण होना चाहिए?
आत्म विश्लेषण पंचायत से लेकर ब्लॉक स्तर पर हो। सीडब्ल्यूसी ने 24 अगस्त की बैठक में आत्ममंथन की बात स्वीकारी थी। जहां तक चिट्‌ठी की बात है। पार्टी में बहस चलती रहती है। कभी-कभी यह सार्वजनिक हो जाती है। इसमें असामान्य कुछ नहीं।

गुपकार पर घिरी कांग्रेस

शाह ने पूछा- सोनिया, राहुल बताएं क्या वे ‘गुपकार गैंग’ के समर्थन में हैं या नहीं

जम्मू-कश्मीर के राजनीतिक दलों के गुपकार घोषणापत्र गठबंधन में कांग्रेस के साथ होने के मुद्दे पर भाजपा लगातार हमलावर हो रही है। मंगलवार को केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधते हुए इसे ‘गुपकार गैंग’ कहा। कहा- ‘गुपकार गैंग ग्लोबल हो रहा है! वे चाहते हैं जम्मू-कश्मीर में अंतरराष्ट्रीय ताकत हस्तक्षेप करें। क्या सोनियाजी और राहुलजी गुपकार के ऐसे कदमों का समर्थन करते हैं? उन्हें अपना स्टैंड साफ करना चाहिए।’

आरोप की वजह- गुपकार दलों ने कांग्रेस को दीं 3 सीट

पहली बार जम्मू-कश्मीर में विरोधी दल पीपुल्स एलायंस फॉर गुपकार डिक्लेरेशेन के बैनर तले चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। कांग्रेस औपचारिक रूप से पीएजीडी का हिस्सा नहीं है, पर सीटों पर तालमेल है। पीएजीडी ने जिला विकास परिषद चुनावों की पहले 2 चरण की जो सूची जारी की हैं, उनमें कांग्रेस को 3 सीट मिली हैं।

कांग्रेस की सफाई- हम गुपकार का हिस्सा नहीं, बस चुनाव लड़ेंगे
कांग्रेस गुपकार का हिस्सा नहीं है। पार्टी जम्मू-कश्मीर में जिला विकास परिषद का चुनाव लड़ रही है, ताकि भाजपा का ‘जनविरोधी चेहरा’ बेनकाब हो। गृहमंत्री अपनी जिम्मेदारी को दरकिनार कर भ्रामक बयानबाजी कर रहे हैं।’ -रणदीप सुरजेवाला, कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता

राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर भाजपा को टक्कर देने के लिए कांग्रेस के अलावा और कोई पार्टी नहीं। बाकी सभी दल या तो क्षेत्रीय हैं या राज्यीय। कांग्रेस को पता है कि उसे भाजपा से लड़ने के लिए कमर कसनी होगी। पार्टी में आंतरिक लोकतंत्र से राजनीति और मजबूत होगी। वैसे, क्या भाजपा में आंतरिक लोकतंत्र है?

