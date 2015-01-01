पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोराेना को लेकर सर्वदलीय बैठक:अपने-अपने घरों के अंदर छठ पूजा करें दिल्ली के लोग : केजरीवाल

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कोरोना के बढ़ते केसों को लेकर पूर्व नियोजित ऑपरेशन स्थगित

दिल्ली में तेजी से बढ़ती कोरोना मरीजों की संख्या को लेकर गुरूवार को मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने दिल्ली सचिवालय में सर्वदलीय बैठक में भाग लिया। केजरीवाल ने बैठक के बाद कहा कि सभी राजनीतिक दलों ने कोरोना महामारी के इस समय में राजनीति छोड़ कर साथ मिल कर दिल्ली-वासियों की सेवा करने पर सहमति जताई है। उन्होंने छठ पर्व के संबंध में कहा कि मैं चाहता हूं कि दिल्ली के दो करोड़ लोग खुशी पूर्वक छठ पूजा मनाएं।

लेकिन अगर सैकड़ों लोग एक साथ तालाब के पानी में उतरते है। और उनमें से किसी एक को भी कोरोना हुआ है, तो सभी को संक्रमित होने का खतरा है। कोरोना के संक्रमण के खतरे को देखते हुए कई राज्य सरकारों ने सार्वजनिक तालाबों में छठ पूजा करने पर रोक लगा दी है। उन्होंने कहा कि दिल्ली के सभी से अपने घरों के अंदर ही छठ पूजा करने की अपील की है।

केजरीवाल ने कहा कि कोरोना के बढ़ते केस के मद्देनजर सभी गैर-महत्वपूर्ण नियोजित सर्जरी को दिल्ली के अस्पतालों में कुछ दिनों के लिए स्थगित करने का फैसला लिया गया है। इतने बड़े पीक के बावजूद हमारे डॉक्टरों और कर्मचारियों ने शानदार तरीके से कोरोना का प्रबंधन किया है।

अब कोरोना मरीजों का इलाज करेंगे एमबीबीएस कर चुके छात्र
दिल्ली में बढ़ते कोरोना संक्रमण औैर अस्पतालों में कर्मचारियों की कमी को दूर करने के लिए दिल्ली स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने एक और बड़ा फैसला लिया है। विभाग ने एमबीबीएस कर चुके छात्रों को कोरोना उपचार में तैनात करने की अनुमति दी है। दिल्ली सरकार के स्वास्थ्य विभाग में स्पेशल सेक्रेट्री एसएम अली द्वारा जारी किए गए आदेश के मुताबिक महामारी के बढ़ते प्रकोप को देखते हुए ये आदेश जारी किए गए हैं।

एमबीबीएस छात्र और इन्टर्न को ड्यूटी में लगे डॉक्टरों की मदद के लिए नियुक्त किया जाएगा। डयूटी कर रहे छात्र और इंटर्न को उनके ड्यूटी के हिसाब से सैलरी दी जाएगी। इसमें 8 घंटे की ड्यूटी वाले कर्मचारी को 1 हजार तो वहीं 12 घंटे की शिफ्ट करने वाले को 2 हजार रुपए प्रतिदिन वेतन दिया जाएगा। इन छात्रों को गैर-कोविड या अस्पताल प्रबंधन अपनी सुविधानुसार तैनाती दे सकता है। इनके अलावा चौथे या पांचवें वर्ष के एमबीबीएस बीडीएस छात्रों को भी तैनात किया जा सकता है।

निजी लैब में होगी जांच
दिल्ली स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने सभी अस्पतालों को निर्देश देते हुए कहा है कि डीजीएचएस से सूचीबद्ध निजी लैब में मरीज की कोरोना जांच कराई जा सकती है। उक्त लैब को डीजीएचएस रेट पर यह सुविधा देनी होगी। साथ ही सीटी स्कैन की जांच डाक रेट पर करनी होगी। इसके अलावा इन्फ्लूएंजा से जुड़ा आईएल-6 जांच दिल्ली के कुछ बड़े अस्पतालों में कराई जा सकती है। जीटीबी, एलएनजेपी, डीडीयू और राजीव गांधी सुपर स्पेशलिटी अस्पताल में यह जांच हो सकती है।

