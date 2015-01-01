पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Delhi ncr
  Performance Security Amount Reduced From Current 5 10 Percent To 3 Percent: Deputy Chief Minister

दिल्ली सरकार का निर्णय:परफॉरमेंस सिक्यूरिटी राशि मौजूदा 5-10 प्रतिशत से घटाकर 3 प्रतिशत : उपमुख्यमंत्री

नई दिल्ली27 मिनट पहले
सिसोदिया ने कहा कि उक्त निर्देश 31दिसंंबर 2021 तक जारी होने वाली सभी निविदाओं पर लागू होंगे।

उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने विभिन्न कार्यों से जुड़े संवेदकों एवं व्यवसायियों को बड़ी राहत दी है। विभिन्न वाणिज्यिक संस्थाओं और ठेकेदारों ने दिल्ली सरकार को ज्ञापन देकर अपने भारी वित्तीय संकट में मदद का अनुरोध किया था। कोरोना महामारी के कारण अर्थव्यवस्था में मंदी के कारण उन्हें विभिन्न कार्य समय पर पूरा करने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा है कि वाणिज्यिक संस्थाओं और ठेकेदारों की समस्याओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए दिल्ली सरकार ने सभी मौजूदा अनुबंधों के लिए अनुबंध के मूल्य की परफॉरमेंस सिक्यूरिटी राशि मौजूदा 5-10 प्रतिशत से घटाकर 3 प्रतिशत करने का निर्णय लिया है। सिसोदिया ने कहा कि 31 दिसंबर 2021 तक जारी होने वाले सभी निविदाओं एवं ठेकों में परफॉरमेंस सिक्यूरिटी राशि का यही प्रावधान लागू रहेगा।

इसके अलावा, एबनाॅर्मली लो बिड (एएलबी) के मामलों में विभिन्न विभागों द्वारा ठेकेदारों से अतिरिक्त परफॉरमेंस सिक्यूरिटी राशि जमा कराई जा रही है। सामान्य वित्तीय नियमों या क्रय नियमावली में इसका कोई प्रावधान नहीं है। उपमुख्यमंत्री श्री सिसोदिया ने निर्देश दिया कि निविदा दस्तावेजों में एबनाॅर्मली लो बिड (एएलबी) के मामलों में अतिरिक्त परफॉरमेंस सिक्यूरिटी राशि या बैंक गारंटी का प्रावधान नहीं रखा जाना चाहिए।

उपमुख्यमंत्री ने यह भी निर्देश दिया है कि भविष्य में निविदा दस्तावेजों में किसी भी प्रकार की निविदा सुरक्षा का कोई प्रावधान नहीं रखा जाना चाहिए। निविदा दस्तावेजों में सिर्फ बिड सिक्यूरिटी डिक्लेरेशन का प्रावधान रखा जाए। वर्तमान में विभिन्न विभागों द्वारा ठेकेदारों से बिड सिक्यूरिटी या अग्रिम राशि जमा कराई जा रही है। सिसोदिया ने कहा कि उक्त निर्देश 31दिसंंबर 2021 तक जारी होने वाली सभी निविदाओं पर लागू होंगे।

