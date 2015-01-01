पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने भेजे नोटिस:दिल्ली दंगा मामलों में एसपीपी की नियुक्ति के खिलाफ याचिका

नई दिल्ली3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने केंद्र और केजरीवाल सरकार को भेजे नोटिस

उत्तर-पूर्वी दिल्ली दंगों से संबंधित मामलों में विशेष सरकारी अभियोजकों (एसपीपी) की नियुक्ति के खिलाफ सोमवार को केंद्र और आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) सरकार से दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने जवाब मांगा है। जस्टिस नवीन चावला ने दिल्ली अभियोजन कल्याण संघ (डीपीडब्ल्यूए) की ओर से दायर याचिका पर गृह मंत्रालय, दिल्ली सरकार और दिल्ली पुलिस को अपना पक्ष रखने के लिए नोटिस जारी कर 12 जनवरी, 2021 को सुनवाई की अगली तारीख से पहले अपना पक्ष रखने को कहा है।

डीपीडब्ल्यूए का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रहे सीनियर एडवोकेट विकास पाहवा ने दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट को बताया कि त्वरित याचिका में न्यायशास्त्र के सवाल उठाए जा रहे थे कि पुलिस के इशारे पर एसपीपीज कैसे नियुक्त किए जा सकते हैं।

पाहवा के असिस्टेंट अधिवक्ता कुशाल कुमार ने अदालत को बताया कि अभियोजन को पुलिस से स्वतंत्र और अछूता रहना चाहिए और इसलिए जांच एजेंसी के इशारे पर एसपीपी की नियुक्ति नहीं की जा सकती है। डीपीडब्ल्यूए ने वकील कुशाल कुमार और आदित्य कपूर के माध्यम से दायर अपनी याचिका में सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता सहित एसपीपी को नियुक्त करने की दिल्ली सरकार की 24 जून की अधिसूचना को रद्द करने की मांग की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें