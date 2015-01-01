पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

लापता का पता:कोटला मुबारक पुर में लापता छह साल की बच्ची को पुलिस ने परिवार से मिलाया

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोटला मुबारक पुर इलाके में छह साल की लापता बच्ची को पुलिस ने उसके परिजनों से मिलवा दिया। यह बच्ची खेलते हुए अपने छोटे भाई से बिछड़ गई थी, जिसे देख महिला को उसे थाने लेकर पहुंची थी। डीसीपी साउथ डिस्ट्रिक अतुल कुमार ठाकुर ने बताया 16 नवंबर को माजिदा नाम की एक महिला को छह साल की बच्ची कोटला मुबारक पुर मार्केट में मिली।

पुलिस ने इस बच्ची की तस्वीर खींच उसे थाने के सोशल मीडिया ग्रुप, मार्केट कमिटी और पुलिस मित्रा ग्रुप में शेयर कर दिया। इसका नतीजा यह निकला कि पुलिस बच्ची के परिजनों तक पहुंच गई।

2629 लापता बच्चों को परिवार से मिलाया

ऑपरेशन मिलाप के तहत दिल्ली पुलिस ने इस साल 2629 बच्चों को उनके परिवार से मिलवा दिया। बीते तीन माह में यह संख्या 1440 है। वहीं जनवरी से अक्टूबर तक राजधानी से लापता हुए बच्चों की संख्या 3507 है। दिल्ली पुलिस प्रवक्ता ईश सिंघल का कहना है दिल्ली में सात अगस्त से 31 अक्टूबर तक 1222 बच्चों के लापता होने की शिकायत दर्ज करायी गई थी।

पुलिस ने 1440 बच्चे जो ट्रेस किए उनमें कुछ ऐसे थे जो बीते साल गायब हुए थे। पिछले साल 5412 बच्चों की गुमशुदगी दर्ज की गई थी। बीते साल 61 प्रतिशत बच्चे मिले तो वहीं इस साल यह आंकड़ा 74 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा रहा। वहीं चालू वर्ष में अगस्त से अक्टूबर तक बच्चों को ट्रेस करने का प्रतिशत 117 रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें