कार्रवाई:लुटेरे को पकड़ने के लिए यमुना में कूदी पुलिस

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
कश्मीरी गेट इलाके में हुई लूट की वारदात में शामिल एक बदमाश को पुलिस ने यमुना में छलांग लगाकर पकड़ा। ठंड के बावजूद पुलिस से बचने के लिए इस बदमाश ने यमुना में छलांग लगा दी थी, जिसके बाद ऐसा करने से पुलिस भी पीछे नहीं हटी। नतीजा, चार घंटे के भीतर ही लूट का केस सुलझ गया। आरोपी की पहचान 27 वर्षीय मोहम्मद नौशाद के तौर पर हुई।

वह सीलमपुर इलाके में ब्रह्मपुरी पुलिया के पास झुग्गी में रहता है, जिस पर स्नेचिंग के दो केस सीलमपुर में दर्ज हैं। डीसीपी अंटो अल्फोंस ने बताया 23 साल के पवन ने इस मामले में शिकायत दी थी। जिसमें उसने बताया वह यूपी के मैनपुरी का है और हरियाणा के राय गांव में फैक्ट्री में काम करता है।

सोमवार को वह आईएसबीटी के पास बस में बैठा था तभी एक लड़का आया और उसका मोबाइल फोन छीनकर यमुना खादर में फरार हो गया। घटना की बाबत पुलिस ने केस दर्ज कर लिया। पुलिस की जांच लूटे गए मोबाइल पर फोकस हुई। उसकी लोकेशन यमुना खादर में दिखा रहा था।

पुलिस ने खादर इलाके में सैकड़ों लोगों पूछताछ की। इसमें पता चला कि कुछ ही देर पहले ब्लू हाफ जैकेट पहना एक युवक मोबाइल बेचने की कोशिश कर रहा था। इसके बारे में जानकारी मिलने के बाद पुलिस ने देर रात 12:30 बजे जैकेट में एक लड़का यमुना घाट के पास संदिग्ध अवस्था में देखा गया, उसे रुकने को बोला गया तो वह भागने लगा। पुलिस द्वारा पीछा करने पर वह यमुना नदी में कूद गया। पुलिसकर्मी भी यमुना पानी में कूद गया और आरोपी को पकड़ने में कामयाब रहा।

