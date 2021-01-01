पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की कार्रवाई:ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान पुलिसकर्मी का वायरलेस सेट छीनने वाला अरेस्ट

नई दिल्ली40 मिनट पहले
ट्रैक्टर परेड के दौरान हुई हिंसा के बीच पुलिसकर्मी से उनका वायरलेस सेट छीनने वाले आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पकड़े गए आरोपी की पहचान अजय राठी के रुप में हुई है। आरोपी हरियाणा के रोहतक का रहने वाला है। पुलिस की माने तो आरोपी पर पहले से 3 आपराधिक मामलों में शामिल रह चुका हैं। पुलिस ने आरोपी के पास से वायरलेस सेट बरामद कर लिया है। पुलिस आरोपी से पूछताछ कर मामले की जांच कर रही है।

डीसीपी पीके मिश्रा के मुताबिक 26 जनवरी को किसान रैली के दौरान वज्र वैन, पुलिस व्यवस्था में नांगलोई चौक पर खड़ी थी। इसी दौरान हुई हिंसा में आउटर जिले में 81 पुलिसकर्मी घायल हुए और पुलिसकर्मियों के साथ लूटपाट हुई। इसी दौरान उन्होंने पुलिस का वायरलेस सेट भी छीन लिया था।

वहीं सिंधु बॉर्डर पर शुक्रवार दोपहर स्थानीय लोगों व किसान संगठनों के बीच हुई झड़प के बाद किसान नेता श्रवण सिंह पंढेर ने ऑडियो जारी किया है। जिसमें पत्थरबाजी व झड़प के पीछे भाजपा पर आरोप लगाया है।

उन्होंने ऑडियो में कहा कि भाजपा ने सुनियोजित तरीके से 10 हजार फोर्स को चीरते हुए 50 अधिक गुंडे भेजे गए। उन्होंने एक घटें से अधिक नारे लगाए। इसके बाद पुलिस का टैंट फाडा, हमारी मशीनें तोड़ी गई। हम पर पत्थर चलाए गए। जिसमें हमारे अनेक लोग जख्मी हो गए।

