पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

केंद्र ने जारी किया अध्यादेश:दिल्ली-एनसीआर में प्रदूषण फैलाया तो 1 करोड़ रुपए जुर्माना, 5 साल जेल, हरियाणा के 13 जिले एनसीआर में

नई दिल्ली20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • पराली जलाना, कंस्ट्रक्शन से उड़ती धूल भी इसके दायरे में

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए केंद्र सरकार ने एक अध्यादेश जारी कर सख्त सजा के प्रावधान किए हैं। इसके मुताबिक अगर अब दिल्ली-एनसीआर में प्रदूषण फैलाया तो 1 करोड़ रुपए तक का जुर्माना और 5 साल की सजा भी हो सकती है।

इस अध्यादेश को राष्ट्रपति ने बुधवार रात ही मंजूरी दी है। केंद्र सरकार ने गुरुवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट काे वायु प्रदूषण और पराली जलाने के मामले में सुनवाई के दौरान अध्यादेश की जानकारी दी। सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने केंद्र से कहा कि वह अध्यादेश की सभी पक्षकारों को सूचना दें। इसके बाद सुनवाई 6 नवंबर तक के लिए टाल दी। हरियाणा का 57% क्षेत्र एनसीआर में है।

13 जिले- गुड़गांव, फरीदाबाद, सोनीपत, पानीपत, करनाल, झज्जर, रोहतक, रेवाड़ी, महेंद्रगढ़, पलवल, जींद, भिवानी, नूंह एनसीआर में आते हैं। ऐसे में यह फैसला लगभग पूरे हरियाणा को प्रभावित करेगा। प्रदूषण फैलाने के दायरे में पराली जलाना, कंस्ट्रक्शन से उड़ती धूल भी आएगी।

सुप्रीम कोर्ट वायु प्रदूषण और पराली जलाने से होने वाले प्रदूषण की रोकथाम के मुद्दे पर सुनवाई कर रहा है। पिछली सुनवाई में सॉलिसिटर जनरल तुषार मेहता ने बताया था कि केंद्र दिल्ली-एनसीआर में वायु प्रदूषण के खतरे से निपटने के लिए एक कानून बनाएगा।

यह है अध्यादेश में: एनसीआर में वायु गुणवत्ता प्रबंधन आयोग बनेगा
सुनवाई शुरू होते ही चीफ जस्टिस एसए बोबडे की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ ने कहा- आप सभी अपनी खूबसूरत कारों का इस्तेमाल बंद कर दें। हम सभी को साइकिल से चलना चाहिए तब मेहता ने बताया कि केंद्र प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए अध्यादेश लाया है। प्रदूषण रोकने के लिए एक आयोग बनेगा।

इस पर चीफ जस्टिस ने कहा कि अगर याचिकाकर्ताओं में से कोई भी प्रदूषण की वजह से बीमार हुआ तो हम आपको जिम्मेदार समझेंगे। आप इसे सुनिश्चित करें कि खराब हवा से कोई बीमार न पड़े। तब मेहता ने कहा कि सरकार इस मुद्दे पर व्यापक नजरिया अपनाएगी।

क्या करेगा: प्रदूषण रोकने के उपाय बताएगा, निगरानी करेगा

केंद्र ने दिल्ली-एनसीआर, हरियाणा, पंजाब, राजस्थान और यूपी के वायु प्रदूषण को देखते हुए यह आयोग बनाया है। यह आयोग वायु प्रदूषण को रोकने, उपाय सुझाने और निगरानी का काम करेगा। 18 सदस्यीय आयोग में एक चेयरपर्सन के साथ-साथ केंद्र सरकार, एनसीआर के राज्यों के प्रतिनिधि, केंद्रीय प्रदूषण नियंत्रण बोर्ड और इसरो के भी प्रतिनिधि भी होंगे। आयोग के सदस्यों का कार्यकाल तीन साल रहेगा।

सुप्रीम पावर: इसके फैसले को एनजीटी में ही चुनौती दे सकेंगे

  • प्रदूषण मामलों को लेकर राज्य की किसी एजेंसी या आयोग द्वारा जारी किसी निर्देश में अगर कभी कोई टकराव हुआ तो आयोग का आदेश मान्य होगा।
  • आयोग प्रदूषण फैलाने वालों के खिलाफ कोर्ट में शिकायत करेगा। आयोग के आदेश के खिलाफ नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल (एनजीटी) में अपील की जा सकती है। आयोग के आदेश के खिलाफ देश का दूसरा निकाय आदेश जारी नहीं करेगी।
  • प्रदूषण फैलाने के दायरे में पराली जलाना, वाहनों का प्रदूषण, कचरा जलाना, कंस्ट्रक्शन साइट्स, इंडस्ट्रीज, फैक्टरी भी आएंगी।

दिल्ली की तैयारी: सीएम केजरीवाल ने लॉन्च किया ग्रीन एप

दिल्ली सरकार ने लोगों से प्रदूषण से जंग लड़ने में की अपील की है। गुरुवार को सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ग्रीन दि‍ल्ली एप लॉन्च किया। इसके जरिए दिल्ली के किसी भी इलाके में हो रहे प्रदूषण की शिकायत की जा सकती है। जिसका निपटारा तय समय सीमा के अंदर किया जाएगा। दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि कोई भी बड़ा बदलाव लाने के लिए सभी नागरिकों की भागीदारी जरूरी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें