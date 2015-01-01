पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अच्छी बात:धूल के प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी ने 23 एंटी स्मोग गन लगाए: गोपाल राय

नई दिल्ली34 मिनट पहले
इस अभियान की मदद से कम से कम सड़क पर जो धूल है और उसके चलते होने वाले प्रदूषण में कमी आएगी: गोपाल राय

दिल्ली के पर्यावरण मंत्री गोपाल राय ने कहा कि धूल के प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए पी. डब्ल्यू. डी. ने 23 एंटी स्मोग गन मुख्य चौराहे और निर्माण साइट पर लगाए गए हैं। दिल्ली में प्रदूषण को कम करने के लिए सड़कों के किनारे खासकर धूल के प्रदूषण को नियंत्रित करने के लिए पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया है। निर्देश के अनुसार, पूरी दिल्ली में पेड़ों पर और जगह-जगह सड़क के किनारे और साइट पर पानी का छिड़काव करें। पानी के छिड़काव के लिए पानी के टैंकर की व्यवस्था कर दी गई है। हमें भरोसा है कि इस अभियान की मदद से कम से कम सड़क पर जो धूल है और उसके चलते होने वाले प्रदूषण में कमी आएगी। दिल्ली के लोगों को साफ व स्वच्छ हवा मिल सकेगी।

पर्यावरण मंत्री गोपाल राय ने बताया कि पीडब्ल्यूडी ने मुझे जो रिपोर्ट दिया है, उसके मुताबिक दिल्ली के अलग-अलग इलाकों में 23 एंटी स्मॉग गन लगाया गया है। पानी के छिड़काव के लिए 150 टैंकर लगाए गए हैं। मैने पीडब्ल्यूडी के अधिकारियों को टैंकरों की संख्या को और बढ़ाने का भी निर्देश दिया है, ताकि दिल्ली के मुख्य सड़कों को कवर किया जा सके। गोपाल राय ने बताया कि अगर जरूरत होगी तो और भी चौराहे पर एंटी स्मोग गन लगाए जायेगें।

