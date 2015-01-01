पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना के खिलाफ मुहिम:राजेन्द्र नगर के विधायक राघव चड्ढ़ा ने शुरू किया मुफ्त कोरोना टेस्टिंग का बड़ा अभियान

नई दिल्ली21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
विधायक राघव चड्ढ़ा ने ओल्ड राजेन्द्र नगर के बड़ा बाजार मार्ग में कोविड-19 मोबाइल टेस्टिंग वैन के जरिए RT-PCR टेस्टिंग की मुहिम की शुरुआत की।

दिल्ली के लोगों की जिंदगी को बेहतर बनाने और कोरोना से बचाव के लक्ष्य को लेकर आज राजेन्द्र नगर के विधायक राघव चड्ढ़ा ने ओल्ड राजेन्द्र नगर के बड़ा बाजार मार्ग में कोविड-19 मोबाइल टेस्टिंग वैन के जरिए RT-PCR टेस्टिंग की मुहिम की शुरुआत की। इस वैन के जरिए बड़ा बाजार के आस पास रहने वाले लोग मुफ्त में अपना RT-PCR टेस्ट करा सकते हैं।

राजेन्द्र नगर के विधायक ने कहा कि "RT-PCR टेस्ट की संख्या बढ़ाकर ये पता लगाया जा सकता है कि दिल्ली में कोरोना कितना ज्यादा फैला है। हालांकि हमें सिर्फ आंकड़ों का ही पता नहीं लगाना है बल्कि इस खतरनाक वायरस को फैलने से रोकने के लिए प्रभावी कदम भी उठाने हैं। मैं आम लोगों से अपील करता हूं कि जब भी कभी उन्हें थोड़े से भी लक्षण दिखें तो उन्हें तुरंत टेस्ट कराना चाहिए, ऐसा करके हम कई जिंदगियां बचाने में अपना योगदान दे सकते हैं।" कोविड-19 मोबाइल टेस्टिंग वैन पर खुद माननीय विधायक राघव चड्ढ़ा ने भी अपना RT-PCR टेस्ट कराया। वैन के शुरू होने के 4 घंटे के अंदर ही करीब 170 से ज्यादा लोगों ने इस सुविधा का लाभ उठाते हुए अपना RT-PCR टेस्ट कराया।

आज रविवार को ये कोविड-19 मोबाइल टेस्टिंग वैन ओल्ड राजेन्द्र नगर के गोल चक्कर के पास बड़ा बाजार मार्ग पर मौजूद अग्रवाल स्वीट्स के पास लगाया जाएगा। राघव चड्ढ़ा ने जानकारी दी कि इस वैन को अन्य इलाकों में भी भेजा जाएगा ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा लोगों को इसका लाभ पहुंचाया जा सके और ज्यादा से ज्यादा जगहों को टेस्टिंग के दायरे में लाया जा सके।

इसके साथ ही चड्ढ़ा ने बड़ा बाजार मार्ग पर आम लोगों के बीच मुफ्त मास्क वितरण किया और लोगों को मास्क पहनने के सही तरीके के लेकर जागरूक भी किया। राघव चड्ढ़ा ने कहा कि दिल्ली की आम आदमी पार्टी की सरकार आप सभी आम लोगों से अपील करती है कि अगर थोड़े भी लक्षण दिखाई दें तो आप अपना टेस्ट जरूर कराएं और सही तरीके से मास्क जरूर पहनें।

राघव चड्ढ़ा ने कहा कि "ये जरूरी है कि लोग अपना मास्क सही तरह से पहनें जिसका मतलब है कि मास्क से आपका नाक और मुंह दोनों ढका होना चाहिए। मैंने देखा है कि कई लोग ठीक तरह से मास्क नहीं पहनते हैं। हमें ध्यान रखना चाहिए कि मास्क को नाक के ऊपर से पहनना है नाक के नीचे नहीं। नाक के नीचे मास्क पहनने से मास्क पहनने का सही लक्ष्य कभी पूरा नहीं हो सकता है। हम लोग एक मिनट के लिए भी लापरवाह नहीं हो सकते हैं। जो लोग चश्मे पहनते हैं, उन्हें चश्मे के शीशे के धुंधले होने की परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है। ऐसी परेशानी से बचने के लिए मास्क को ऐसे पहनना चाहिए कि मास्क के ऊपर चश्मा टिके।

दिल्ली सरकार ने सार्वजनिक जगहों पर मास्क नहीं पहनने के लिए जुर्माना 500 रुपए से बढ़ाकर 2000 रुपए कर दिया है। इस पर राजेन्द्र नगर के निवासियों ने अपने विधायक से सवाल पूछे और रकम को काफी ज्यादा बताया। राघव चड्ढ़ा ने इस पर लोगों को उदाहरण देकर समझाते हुए कहा कि अगर कोई बच्चा बीमार होता है तो उसकी मां उसे कड़वी से कड़वी दवा भी देकर जल्द ठीक करने की कोशिश करती है। दिल्ली सरकार ने भी उन सभी लोगों के लिए ये फैसला उन सभी लोगों के लिए किया है जो लॉकडाउन के बाद से थोड़े लापरवाह हो गए थे, मास्क पहनना छोड़ दिया था या ठीक तरीके से मास्क नहीं पहन रहे थे। उम्मीद है कि बढ़े हुए जुर्माने से लोग मास्क पहनने को गंभीरता से लेंगे।

दिल्ली में ICU बेड की संख्या भी बढ़ाई गई है। निजी अस्पतालों में 60% बेड और 80% ICU बेड भी कोविड-19 मरीजों के लिए रिजर्व किए गएए हैं। चड्ढ़ा ने कहा कि "मार्च में हमें इस बीमारी को लेकर जितनी जानकारी थी अब हमें उससे ज्यादा जानकारी है, सभी वर्गों के लोगों का ख्याल रखने के लिए हम हर संभव कदम उठा रहे हैं। दिल्ली के लिए और ICU बेड मुहैया कराने में मदद करने के लिए हम केन्द्र सरकार का भी शुक्रिया अदा करना चाहते हैं।

