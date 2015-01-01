पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बयान:रानी लक्ष्मी बाई की मूर्ति जल्द होगी शिफ्ट, डीडीए ने दी सहमति : योगेश

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • झंडेवाला गोलचक्कर पर जाम से मिलेगी मुक्ति

झंडेवाला स्थित गोल चक्कर पर बन रही जाम की समस्या को खत्म करने की दिशा में काम तेज हो गया है। गोलचक्कर पर लगी रानी लक्ष्मी बाई की मूर्ति को शिफ्ट करने के लिए दिल्ली विकास प्राधिकरण के तरफ से सहमति मिल गई है। उत्तरी दिल्ली नगर निगम के नेता सदन व डीडीए सदस्य योगेश कुमार वर्मा ने बताया कि रानी झांसी फ्लाई ओवर के ऊपर से गुजरती सड़क झंडेवाला गोलचक्कर पर जाम की समस्या बनाती है।

यहां गोल चक्कर के अंदर रानी लक्ष्मी बाई की मूर्ति स्थापित है। गोल चक्कर को हटाने के संदर्भ में सड़क चौड़ा करने के लिए हरसंभव प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। लोक निर्माण विभाग की ओर से भी इस संबंध में एक प्रस्ताव आया था। उस प्रस्ताव के आधार पर गुरुवार को रानी झांसी जयंती के अवसर पर डीडीए के साथ बैठक कर सर्वसम्मति से हल निकाला गया।

फैसले के तहत रानी लक्ष्मी बाई की मूर्ति स्थापना के लिए झंडेवालान मंदिर के समीप जगह आवंटित कर दी गयी है। साथ ही डीडीए ने मूर्ति स्थानांतरण के संबंध में जो पत्र भेजा है उसे रानी लक्ष्मी बाई स्मारक स्मृति के अध्यक्ष रविंद्र गोयल को सौंप दिया है। उन्होंने उम्मीद जतायी कि डीडीए द्वारा आवंटित जगह पर बहुत जल्द नगर निगम के माध्यम से मूर्ति स्थापना की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें