पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अपराध का बढ़ते कदम:अश्लील हरकत करने से मना किया तो पीट-पीट कर की हत्या, दो आरोपियों को दबोचा; 3 भागने में कामयाब रहे

नई दिल्ली44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

अलीपुर इलाके में मंगलवार दोपहर पांच लड़कों ने नाबालिग की पीट-पीटकर हत्या कर दी गई। मृतक की पहचान करण पाल (17) के रुप में हुई है। नाबालिग ने आरोपियों को कार में लड़कियों के साथ अश्लील हरकत करते हुए देखकर उसका विरोध किया था। पुलिस ने वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले दाे युवकों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस ने शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

वारदात सीसीटीवी कैमरों में कैद हुई है। जिसको पुलिस ने कब्जे में ले लिया है। करण पाल बख्तावरपुर अलीपुर में अपने माता-पिता और भाई-बहन के साथ रहता था। वह परिवार के सबसे छोटा था। करण 11वीं कक्षा की पढ़ाई कर रहा था। पुलिस को दोपहर बख्तावरपुर इलाके में झगड़ा होने की जानकारी मिली थी। पुलिस जब मौके पर पहुंची।

पता चला करण पाल नामक बच्चे की पांच युवकों ने पीट-पीटकर अधमरा कर दिया था। जिसको अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। पुलिस अस्पताल पहुंची। डॉक्टरों ने करण पाल को मृत घोषित कर दिया। पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में ले लिया। अलीपुर पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर दो संदिग्ध युवकों को हिरासत में ले लिया।

करण के बड़े भाई अमन पाल ने पुलिस को बताया कि लॉकडाउन की वजह से स्कूल बंद है। करण ऑनलाइन क्लास ही ले रहा था। करीब 3 दिन पहले इलाके में चार से पांच युवक कार में लड़कियों को बैठाकर उनके साथ अश्लील हरकतें कर रहे थे।

पब्लिक हिम्मत करती तो बच जाता करण: परिवार
करण के परिवार वालों ने बताया कि वारदात के वक्त करण को तीन से चार मिनट तक आरोपियों ने पीटा था। जबकि राहगीर देखकर तमाशबीन बने हुए थे। अगर एक भी करण को बचाने की हिम्मत करता तो शायद करण आज जिंदा होता। लेकिन सभी लोग तमाशबीन बने रहे। किसी ने युवकों को रोकने की हिम्मत नहीं दिखाई थी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें