6 राज्यों से ठंड पर रिपोर्ट:हिमाचल में बर्फबारी के बाद रास्ते बंद, पंजाब-हरियाणा में बारिश से ठंड बढ़ी, माउंट आबू में धुंध की चादर

नई दिल्ली29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हिमाचल के शिमला में बर्फबारी के बाद लोगों का घर से निकलना मुश्किल हो गया।

मध्यप्रदेश, पंजाब, हरियाणा और गुजरात के कई शहरों में बारिश के बाद अब ठंड ने देशभर में अपना असर दिखाना शुरू कर दिया है। पंजाब में 5.2 मिलीमीटर बारिश के बाद तापमान 4 डिग्री लुढ़क गया है। हरियाणा में 1.9 मिमी बारिश होने के बाद पारा 4.2 डिग्री गिर गया है। हिमाचल में बर्फबारी के चलते लोगों को काफी परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा।

ऊपरी शिमला जाने के रास्ते बंद, 100 रूट प्रभावित

शिमला. हिमाचल में अचानक हुई बर्फबारी के बाद यात्रियों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा है। शनिवार सुबह से ही ऊपरी शिमला की तरफ जाने वाले सभी रास्ते बंद हो गए। कुछ रास्तों पर देर शाम 4 बजे के बाद ही बसें चलीं। बर्फबारी के चलते ऊपरी शिमला के 100 रूट प्रभावित हुए हैं।

पंजाब में दो दिन रुक-रुककर हुई बारिश

जालंधर. पंजाब के कई जिलों में बरसात होने के बाद ठंड ने रफ्तार पकड़ ली है। जालंधर, अमृतसर, लुधियाना, पटियाला, संगरूर में शुक्रवार-शनिवार की रात रुक-रुक कर बारिश हुई, जिसके बाद तापमान 4 डिग्री तक गिर गया। राज्य में 5.2 एमएम बरसात दर्ज की गई है। अधिकतम तापमान 23 डिग्री तो न्यूनतम 15.2 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया है।

पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी के बाद हरियाणा के कई इलाकों में बढ़ी ठंड

सोनीपत. पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से पहाड़ों पर बर्फबारी होने के बाद हरियाणा में हल्की बारिश हुई। 24 घंटे में औसतन 1.8 मिमी. बारिश दर्ज की गई। रोहतक में दिन के पारे में 4.2 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई, जिसके बाद पारा 19.5 डिग्री पर आ गया, जो सामान्य से 5 डिग्री कम है। करनाल में तापमान 15.4 डिग्री पहुंच गया।

माउंट आबू में धुंध की चादर, बारिश के बाद गिरा तापमान

झीलों का शहर उदयपुर शनिवार तड़के पांच से नौ बजे तक कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा रहा।
झीलों का शहर उदयपुर शनिवार तड़के पांच से नौ बजे तक कोहरे की चादर में लिपटा रहा।

जयपुर. हिमालय के क्षेत्र से गुजरे पश्चिम विक्षोभ के कारण राजस्थान के कई शहरों में बूंदाबांदी हुई। माउंट आबू में एक ही दिन में न्यूनतम तापमान में 2.6 डिग्री और अधिकतम तापमानम में 6.4 डिग्री की गिरावट दर्ज की गई। माउंट आबू की वादियों में सुबह काफी देर तक घना कोहरा छाया रहा, जिससे विजिबिलिटी एकदम कम रही। शनिवार को माउंट आबू का न्यूनतम तापमान 5.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस और अधिकतम तापमान भी 17.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया।

गुजरात में कम विजिबिलिटी के कारण 20 मिनट तक चक्कर काटती रही फ्लाइट

सूरत एयरपोर्ट का फोटो, जहां फ्लाइट 20 मिनट तक आसमान में चक्कर काटती रही।
सूरत एयरपोर्ट का फोटो, जहां फ्लाइट 20 मिनट तक आसमान में चक्कर काटती रही।

अहमदाबाद. सूरत में तीन साल बाद दिसंबर में लगातार तीन दिन तक बारिश हुई। दिनभर रुक-रुक कर बारिश होने से सूरज नहीं निकला। ठंडी हवाएं चलती रहीं और धुंध छाई रही। खराब मौसम के कारण तीन फ्लाइट समय से उड़ नहीं पाईं। विजिबिलिटी कम होने के कारण जयपुर-सूरत फ्लाइट 20 मिनट तक आसमान में ही चक्कर काटती रही।

कश्मीर में तेज ठंड के बीच लोगों ने कहवा पीना शुरू किया

श्रीनगर. कश्मीरी में तेज ठंड का दौर शुरू हो गया है। यहां सर्दी में चाय-कॉफी की जगह केसर वाला कहवा पीने का रिवाज है। यह उबलते पानी में केसर, चीनी और जड़ी-बूटियां डालकर बनता है। वैसे आजकल पैक्ड केसर कहवा पाउडर भी बाजार में मिलने लगा है। सिर्फ एक चम्मच पाउडर से दो लोगों के लिए स्वादिष्ट कहवा बन जाता है। केसर की तासीर गर्म है। यही कहवा की खासियत है।

