आप ने भाजपा पर साधा निशाना:कहा - कर्मचारियों को वेतन नहीं और नॉर्थ एमसीडी ने साउथ एमसीडी पर बकाया 2457 करोड़ माफ कर दिए

नई दिल्ली38 मिनट पहले
आप के वरिष्ठ नेता दुर्गेश पाठक मीडिया को जानकारी देते हुए।

आम आदमी पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता दुर्गेश पाठक ने कहा है कि भाजपा शासित नॉर्थ एमसीडी ने मिलीभगत कर साउथ एमसीडी पर बकाया 2457 करोड़ रुपए माफ कर दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि साउथ एमसीडी का कार्यालय किराए पर है। इसके एवज में नॉर्थ एमसीडी को साउथ एमसीडी से 2457 करोड़ रुपए लेने हैं, लेकिन नॉर्थ एमसीडी ने कल जारी अपने बजट में साउथ एमसीडी पर बकाया नहीं होने का दावा किया है, जबकि पिछले वर्ष के बजट में भी बकाया होने का उल्लेख किया था।

नॉर्थ एमसीडी कमिश्नर कई बार बकाया मांग भी चुके हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि एक तरफ कर्मचारियों को वेतन नहीं मिल पा रहा है और दूसरी ओर नॉर्थ एमसीडी रुपए माफ कर रही है। यह आपराधिक है। दोनों एमसीडी में भाजपा की सरकार है, इसलिए लीपापोती कर 2457 करोड़ को जीरो कर दिया गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि जो रुपए माफ किए गए हैं, वह दिल्ली के भाजपा अध्यक्ष आदेश गुप्ता के नहीं हैं। यह पैसा जनता का है, जो टैक्स के रूप में वह एमसीडी को देते हैं। जनता के 2457 करोड़ रुपए कहां गए? यह पैसा नॉर्थ एमसीडी ने क्यों माफ कर दिया? यह पैसा कहां चला गया? एक तरफ एमसीडी के कर्मचारी धरने पर हैं, उनके घर चूल्हा नहीं जल पा रहा है। दूसरी तरफ भाजपा शासित एमसीडी दूसरी एमसीडी के पैसे माफ कर रही है। यह एमसीडी का भ्रष्टाचार है, जिसे बर्दाश्त नहीं किया जाएगा।

दुर्गेश पाठक ने कहा कि जितने भी अधिकारी भ्रष्टाचार में शामिल हैं, मैं उनसे कहना चाहता हूं कि एमसीडी में भाजपा का सिर्फ एक साल का कार्यकाल बचा है। आप उनके साथ भ्रष्टाचार में शामिल न हों। जब आम आदमी पार्टी की एमसीडी में सरकार बनेगी, तो हम निष्पक्ष जांच कराएंगे और दोषियों को जेल भेजा जाएगा। सभी भाजपा नेता जानते हैं कि उनका टिकट कट चुका है।

