आप ने गृहमंत्री पर लगाया आरोप:कहा- उपमुख्यमंत्री सिसोदिया के घर हमला करवाया, एमसीडी चुनाव में देंगे जवाब

नई दिल्ली14 मिनट पहले
आप के मुख्य प्रवक्ता ने गृहमंत्री पर आरोप लगाया।

दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया की गैर मौजूदगी में उनके घर पर आज हुए हमले पर आम आदमी पार्टी ने गृहमंत्री अमित शाह पर आरोप लगाया है। पार्टी के मुख्य प्रवक्ता सौरभ भारद्वाज ने कहा कि दिल्ली पुलिस के संरक्षण में भाजपा के गुंडों ने उपमुख्यमंत्री घर पर हमला किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि सुरक्षा में तैनात पुलिसकर्मियों को उनके आने की जानकारी थी। पुलिस ने जानबूझ कर बैरिकेट हटाकर गेट तोड़ कर घर के अंदर जाने दिया। विधानसभा चुनाव की तरह ही आगामी एमसीडी चुनाव में भी इसका मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया जाएगा।

पार्टी मुख्यालय में हुई प्रेस वार्ता में सौरभ भारद्वाज ने कहा कि दिल्ली विस चुनाव से पहले भी मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल पर कई बार हमले हुए। सही मायने में भाजपा की अराजकता इस कदर बढ़ गई है कि एक तरफ तो मुख्यमंत्री घर में नजरबंद कर लिया जाता है, दूसरी ओर उपमुख्यमंत्री की गैरमौजूदगी में उनके घर पर हमला किया जाता है।

प्रेस वार्ता में मौजूद आम आदमी पार्टी की विधायक आतिशी ने कहा कि दिल्ली के राजनीतिक इतिहास में ऐसी घटना नहीं हुई होगी, जहां पुलिस संरक्षण में उपमुख्यमंत्री के घर में घुसकर जानलेवा हमला किया गया हो। आतिशी ने कहा कि पिछले 15 सालों में भाजपा ने दिल्ली नगर निगम की जो हालत कर दी है, उसे लेकर जनता में गुस्सा है और भाजपा नेता व केंद्रीय गृहमंत्री अमित शाह को अंदेशा हो गया है कि इस बार निगम चुनावों में भाजपा की हालत खराब होने वाली है। उन्होंने कहा कि 2 दिन पहले मुख्यमंत्री के घर पर भाजपा के कुछ लोगों ने धरना प्रदर्शन कर दिया। दिल्ली पुलिस की सहायता से मुख्यमंत्री को हाउस अरेस्ट कर लिया गया। वहां भी दिल्ली पुलिस की मिलीभगत दिखी।

