कोविड-19:कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के साथ गंभीर मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ी, ज्यादातर अस्पतालों में वेंटिलेटर फुल

नई दिल्ली6 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो

दिल्ली में कोरोना के मामले बढ़ने के साथ-साथ गंभीर मरीजों की संख्या में लगातार बढ़ोत्तरी हो रही है। जिससे मरीजों को वेंटिलेटर की जरूरत भी बढ़ गई है। हालांकि अस्पतालों में वेंटिलेटर की संख्या बढ़ाई जा रही है। इसके बावजूद वेंटिलेटर पर मरीजों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। अब स्थित यह है कि दिल्ली के तीन बड़े अस्पतालों में एक भी वैंटिलेटर खाली नहीं है। इसको लेकर लगातार चिंता बढ़ती जा रही है।

दिल्ली फाइटर कोरोना के मुताबिक पूर्वी दिल्ली स्थित जीटीबी अस्पताल में फिलहाल कोरोना मरीजों के लिए 128 वैंटिलेटर है, जिनमें से एक भी खाली नहीं है। सभी पर इस वक्त मरीज है। हाल ही में मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने जीटीबी अस्पताल का दौरा किया था और जल्द ही 200 वैंटिलेटर बढाने की बात कही थी। वहीं राजीव गांधी सुपर स्पेशलिटी अस्पताल में 200 वैंटिलेटर उपलब्ध है।

सभी पर मरीज भर्ती है। यहां पर वैंटिलेटर पर मरीजों की संख्या तेजी से बढ़ी है। इसके अलावा दीन दयाल उपाध्याय अस्पताल में 24 वेंटिलेटर है, जिसमें से सभी फुल है। यहां पर जल्द ही 50 वैंटिलेटर बढाने का आदेश दिया गया है।

इसके अलावा दिल्ली के बड़े निजी अस्पतालों में वैंटिलेटर करीब करीब फुल है। इसमें फोर्टीज व मैक्स जैसे अस्पताल शामिल है। बता दे कि कुछ न पहले ही 33 बडे़ अस्पतालों को कोरोना मरीजों के लिए अपने यहां 80 प्रतिशत वैंटिलेटर रिजर्व रखने का आदेश दिया गया है।

कोरोना टेस्टों की कीमत को आधा करने के लिए जी -17 फेडरेशन ने लिखा पत्र

कोरोना संक्रमण की जल्द पहचान के लिए दिल्ली की सामाजिक संस्था जी -17 फेडरेशन ने केंद्र व दिल्ली सरकार से प्राइवेट लैब में किये जा रहे कोरोना टेस्ट आरटीपीसीआर के रेट 2400 रुपए से घटाकर 1200 और एंटी बॉडी टेस्ट की कीमत 1000 रुपए करने की मांग की है।

सामाजिक संस्था जी -17 फेडरेशन के अध्यक्ष लोकेश मुंझाल ने केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य मंत्री डा. हर्षवर्धन और दिल्ली के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री सतेन्द्र जैन को पत्र में कहा कि दिल्ली में जिस प्रकार कोरोना महामारी का प्रकोप बढ़ा है।

