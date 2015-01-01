पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लव जिहाद मामला:शोएब ने एसके सिन्हा बन युवती से दोस्ती कर अगवा किया, बरामद

नई दिल्लीएक घंटा पहले
वेस्ट दिल्ली के राजौरी गार्डन इलाके से अगवा हुई पंद्रह साल की नाबालिग लड़की को पुलिस ने ट्रेस कर लिया। वह बदरपुर इलाके में मिली। पुलिस ने इस केस में एक युवक को अरेस्ट कर लिया है, जिसने सोशल मीडिया पर इस लड़की से दोस्ती कर उसे अगवा किया था। आरोपी की पहचान शोएब खान (18) के तौर पर हुई। वह मूलरुप से अलवर राजस्थान का रहने वाला है।

पुलिस ने इसे कोर्ट में पेश करने के बाद उसे न्यायिक हिरासत में जेल भेज दिया। डीसीपी दीपक पुरोहित ने बताया 23 अक्टूबर को एक शख्स ने पंद्रह साल की बेटी के अपहरण का केस राजौरी गार्डन थाने में दर्ज कराया था। स्थानीय थानाध्यक्ष अनिल कुमार शर्मा की टीम ने इस लड़की की तलाश शुरू की। जांच सबसे पहले सोशल मीडिया पर केंद्रित हुई।

पता चला यह लड़की एसके सिन्हा नाम के युवक से संपर्क में थी जिसके बाद पुलिस टीम ने आरोपी को बदरपुर बार्डर के पास से दबोच लिया। उसका असली नाम शोएब खान मिला। आरोपी ने एसके सिन्हा के नाम से अकाउंट बना रखा है। उसके करीब पांच हजार दोस्त हैं, पिछले साल लड़की को दोस्ती की रिक्वेस्ट भेजी थी। दोनों दोस्त बन गए, जिसके बाद वह इस लड़की से शादी के लिए दबाव बनाने लगा।

अख्तर ने शिवा बनकर हिंदू युवती से की शादी, विरोध किया तो पीटा

नई दिल्ली | प्रेम नगर इलाके में अख्तर नामक युवक ने शिवा बनकर हिंदू युवती को अपने प्रेम जाल में फंसाया और फिर शादी कर ली। युवती को जब सच्चाई का पता चला तो उसने विरोध जताया। इसके बाद युवक और उसके परिजनों ने पीड़िता को कई दिनों तक बंधक बनाकर मारपीट की। युवक के भाईयों ने युवती के साथ छेड़छाड़ भी की।

परेशान होकर पीड़िता ने पड़ोसियों की मदद से पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने पीड़िता की शिकायत पर दुष्कर्म, धोखाधड़ी सहित कई धाराओं में रिपोर्ट दर्ज की है। पुलिस ने अख्तर के दाे भाई अफजल व अरसद और पिता मोहम्मद इदरीस काे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जबकि मुख्य आरोपी अख्तर फरार हो गया, जिसकी तलाश में पुलिस छापेमारी कर रही है।

आरोपी ने नाम बदलकर की शादी
युवती की शिकायत पर संबंधित धाराओं में मुकदमा दर्ज कर लिया है। मामले में तीन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। मुख्य आरोपी की तलाश में की जा रही छापेमारी।
-पीके मिश्रा, डीसीपी रोहिणी

