सिक्योरिटी राशि कम:सिसोदिया ने कहा -दिल्ली सरकार ने परफॉरमेंस सिक्योरिटी राशि 5-10 से घटाकर 3 फीसदी किया

नई दिल्ली11 मिनट पहले
  • एएलबी के मामलों में बैंक गारंटी का प्रावधान नहीं रखा जाना चाहिए

दिल्ली सरकार ने सभी मौजूदा अनुबंधों के लिए अनुबंध के मूल्य की परफॉरमेंस सिक्यूरिटी राशि मौजूदा 5-10 प्रतिशत से घटाकर 3 फीसदी करने का फैसला लिया है। 31 दिसंबर 2021 तक जारी होने वाले सभी निविदाओं एवं ठेकों में परफॉरमेंस सिक्यूरिटी राशि का यही प्रावधान लागू रहेगा। दिल्ली के उपमुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने कहा कि विभिन्न कार्यों से जुड़े संवेदकों एवं व्यवसायियों को बड़ी राहत दी है।

विभिन्न वाणिज्यिक संस्थाओं और ठेकेदारों ने दिल्ली सरकार को ज्ञापन देकर अपने भारी वित्तीय संकट में मदद का अनुरोध किया था। कोरोना महामारी के कारण अर्थव्यवस्था में मंदी के कारण उन्हें विभिन्न कार्य समय पर पूरा करने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

सिसोदिया ने कहा है कि वाणिज्यिक संस्थाओं और ठेकेदारों की समस्याओं को ध्यान में रखते हुए यह निर्णय लिया है विभिन्न कार्यों से जुड़े संवेदकों एवं व्यवसायियों को राहत मिलेगी।

