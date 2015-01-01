पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उद्घाटन:सिसोदिया ने कहा -हमारे माइंडसेट की प्रोग्रामिंग में बचपन में सुनी कहानियों की बड़ी भूमिका

नई दिल्ली21 मिनट पहले
उप मुख्यमंत्री मनीष सिसोदिया ने मंगलवार को 300डॉटइन कथा पोर्टल का उद्घाटन किया। उन्होंने कहा कि देश के तीस करोड़ बच्चों को कहानियों से जोड़ने वाला यह वेबपोर्टल काफी उपयोगी है। इससे बच्चों की पठन-क्षमता विकसित करने में मदद मिलेगी। सिसोदिया ने कहा कि बचपन में ही बच्चों में कहानी पढ़ने की आदत पैदा करना काफी उपयोगी है।

इससे उनकी पठन-क्षमता बढ़ती है। जो बच्चे पढ़ने में अटकते हैं, उनकी क्षमता कहानियों के माध्यम से बढ़ाई जा सकती है। यही कारण है कि हमने दिल्ली के सरकारी स्कूलों में चुनौती और मिशन बुनियाद के माध्यम से बच्चों में पढ़ने का स्तर सुधारने के लिए कहानियों का उपयोग किया है।

इन कोशिशों में कथा संस्थान ने काफी सहयोग किया है। अब ऐसी कहानियों को वेबपोर्टल के माध्यम से पूरी दुनिया तक पहुंचाया जा रहा है। सिसोदिया ने कहा कि यह कथा पोर्टल एक बड़े सपने को पूरा करेगा। बचपन में पढ़ी और सुनी गई कहानियों से हमारा माइंडसेट बनता है।

